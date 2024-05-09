Innocan Pharma Reports Breakthrough in a Pre-Clinical Trial: Liposomal-CBD Injection Restores Mobility to an Amputee Female Donkey

HERZLIYA, Israel and ALGARY, AB, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) ("Innocan" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, is pleased to announce the successful pre-clinical treatment with a liposomal-CBD injection in a female donkey. Innocan's innovative therapy provided immediate noticeable pain relief and improved mobility.

Miri, a 7-year-old female donkey, underwent amputation of her right front limb at a young age, resulting in a weight burden primarily borne by her left front limb. Consequently, she developed laminitis in her left front limb, an inflammatory disease affecting the soft tissue that connects the foot bone to the hoof, seemingly causing extreme pain and limited mobility. Over time, Miri's condition worsened, culminating in the formation of a abscess in the affected hoof, which appeared to have intensified her pain. Despite receiving pain relief medications, Miri found no respite, was unable to move, and her caregivers were advised to euthanize her.

As an act of compassionate therapy, the female donkey was administered a liposomal-CBD injection. The effect was immediate, with Miri becoming active and roaming the farm. Following the liposomal-CBD injection, the abscess in her affected foot healed, and Miri regained her ability to walk and move as she did before her laminitis developed.

"Thanks to our innovative liposomal-CBD injection, we are thrilled to have brought relief to Miri, eliminating the need for euthanasia," commented Iris Bincovich, CEO of Innocan. "Once again, Innocan has shown liposomal-CBD to be effectively active for pain relief and well-being. We see this pre-clinical treatment as strong evidence of liposomal-CBD's potential to improve the lives of animal patients and potentially human patients."

"Laminitis is a crippling condition well familiar and common in horses," said Prof Chezy Barenholz, the Chief Scientific Officer of Innocan. "The disease results in severe pain condition, representing another big market for liposomal-CBD with great potential to treat horses. Innocan is dedicated to advancing the development of CBD-based therapeutics for various indications in both humans and animals."

For further information and a supporting video, please see: https://youtu.be/Hgqh2WOlwJQ?si=oGgSYrGi3rkW-RC

About Innocan Pharma:

Innocan is a pharmaceutical tech company that operates under two main segments: Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Wellness. In the Pharmaceuticals segment, Innocan focuses on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies comprises with cannabinoids science, to treat various conditions to improve patients' quality of life. This segment involves two drug delivery technologies: (i) LPT CBD-loaded liposome platform facilitating exact dosing and the prolonged and controlled release of CBD into the blood stream. The LPT delivery platform research is in the preclinical trial phase for two indications: Epilepsy and Pain Management. In the Consumer Wellness segment, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of innovative and high-performance self-care products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan has established a Joint Venture by the name of BI Sky Global Ltd. that focuses developing on advanced targeted online sales. https://innocanpharma.com/

