Innocan Pharma Announces Public Filing of Amended Registration Statement for Proposed U.S. Public Offering

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, AB, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation ("Innocan" or the "Company") (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of July 23, 2025, it has publicly filed an amendment to its registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed public offering of units (each, a "Unit" and collectively, the "Units") in the United States. The original registration statement was filed on July 23, 2025.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price and term in the context of the market.

Innocan has applied to list its Common Shares and Warrants on NYSE American under the symbols "INNP" and "INNPW", respectively.

ThinkEquity LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

This proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Upon availability, copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering may be obtained from ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 41st Floor, New York, New York 10004. The final prospectus will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov.

A registration statement relating to this offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This communication to the market shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Innocan

Innocan is a pharmaceutical company that operates under two main segments: Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Wellness. In the Pharmaceuticals segment, Innocan focuses on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies based on advanced cannabinoids science, to treat various conditions to improve patients' quality of life. This segment includes its primary drug delivery technology, LPT-CBD loaded liposome platform facilitating exact dosing and the prolonged and controlled release of CBD into the blood stream. The LPT delivery platform research is in the preclinical trial phase for two indications: pain management and epilepsy. In the Consumer Wellness segment, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of innovative and high-performance self-care products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment, Innocan is a 60% shareholder in the joint venture company, BI Sky Global Ltd., which company focuses on advanced targeted online sales. https://innocanpharma.com/

