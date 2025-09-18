inne Debuts at expopharm 2025: Delivering Scientific Nutrition to Support Global Children's Healthy Growth

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- inne, a leading children's nutrition brand originating from Germany, made its appearance at expopharm 2025, one of Europe's largest pharmaceutical trade exhibitions, showcasing its innovative product series and latest scientific research achievements.

expopharm is regarded as a "barometer" of Europe's pharmaceutical and health industry. As an official member of Pharma Deutschland, inne has gained recognition from industry authorities for its "pharmaceutical-grade" research, development, and production standards.

"Our mission is to lay a foundation of lifelong health for children worldwide," said Daniela, Director of Marketing at inne Germany. "Our presence at expopharm is a comprehensive demonstration of our scientific nutrition system."

It is reported that, leveraging its four global R&D centers located in Germany, China, Australia, and the United States, inne has obtained over 130 global patents. The brand's professional children's nutritional products are now available in more than 10,000 pharmacies across Germany, as well as through major online channels such as ShopApotheke, Docmorris, and Amazon.

Currently, inne's products have not only deeply penetrated the European market but are also exported to multiple countries and regions in Asia. The brand has established itself as a leader in the global children's nutrition sector, demonstrating worldwide influence.

In August 2025, inne announced an official sponsorship partnership with the table tennis club 1. FC Saarbrücken TT in Germany. As a strong Bundesliga team and a frequent participant in the European Champions League, the club has recently garnered global attention for signing the former ITTF men's singles world No. 1. The collaboration between these two Saarbrücken-based brands is rooted in a shared commitment to "health," "excellence," and "supporting the younger generation," conveying warmth and care to youth worldwide.

Previous public welfare initiatives have also highlighted inne's steadfast dedication to fulfilling its global social responsibilities. Whether addressing nutritional disparities among children in the mountainous regions of Yunnan, China, providing nutritional support to young players at Germany's Waldkicker Youth Football Championship, or offering nutritional meals and educational support to children in South Africa, inne remains committed to its mission of safeguarding children's health. Through patented technology and evidence-based clinical results, the brand continues to benefit more children across the globe.

