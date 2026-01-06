Inizio Ignite Sparks a New Era of Connected Advisory Solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inizio, a leading global commercialization partner for pharma and life sciences, today unveiled Inizio Ignite, a reimagined, fully integrated advisory partner designed to accelerate pharma performance through strategy, insights, and innovation.

Inizio Ignite brings together Research Partnership, Putnam, Vynamic, and STEM to address the growing complexity of today's pharmaceutical environment. Purpose-built and AI-enabled, Inizio Ignite helps clients shape strategy, drive scalable transformation, and deliver measurable impact uniting connected expertise and advanced technology platforms into a single advisory solution designed to deliver greater impact for clients and the patients they serve.

Inizio Ignite operates as part of Inizio's broader global commercialization platform, enabling clients to seamlessly access deep, cross-functional expertise across the entire product lifecycle. With more than 10,500 experts in over 50 countries, Inizio brings together scientific, medical, commercial, analytics, and technology capabilities to help clients solve complex challenges in a flexible, client-centred way – from strategy through execution.

Focused exclusively on life sciences and healthcare, Inizio Ignite integrates Inizio's former Advisory capabilities to create one of the largest and most specialized advisory partners in the sector. With more than 1,000 experts, including 100 PhD, PharmD, and MDs across more than 50 countries, Inizio Ignite advises clients across more than 20 therapy and disease areas and has partnered on 1,100 assets with all top 20 pharmaceutical companies. Across the product lifecycle, from early development through post-launch, Inizio Ignite supports data-driven portfolio and launch strategies, embeds advanced analytics, and translates insight into execution – delivering Intelligent Commercialization™ as part of Inizio's end-to-end platform.

Remco op den Kelder, Global President of Inizio Ignite, said: "By uniting our teams, we're creating something new – an integrated partner bringing together the insight, strategy, and transformation support that pharma companies need to win in today's market. This evolution represents a meaningful shift in how we serve our clients, delivering clearer answers, stronger guidance, and faster impact for the patients who rely on them.

"With a seamlessly connected team, clients benefit from deeper expertise and broader capabilities at every stage of their journey. This transformation strengthens our ability to drive innovation at scale, pairing clarity and precision with the speed required to turn strategy into real-world impact. It positions us to advance the next generation of treatments and to help shape the future of human health."

About Inizio

Inizio is a leading commercialization partner that provides tailored, innovative solutions to help health and life sciences companies globally with their clinical development and commercialization journeys, maximizing patient access.

With more than 10,500 employees across five business units, Medical, Ignite, Evoke, Engage and Biotech, Inizio support clients through every pivotal moment of their asset lifecycle, from discovery to post-launch, offering specialized expertise across all therapeutic areas to maximize asset potential and impact, and enhance treatment outcomes.

Inizio Ignite is the global advisory partner for health and life sciences. Guided by purpose, passion, and precision, our people collaborate with clients to ignite impact, accelerate performance, and deliver lasting change for patients. By uniting strategy, insights, and innovation with a unique depth and breadth of expertise, we drive transformation and shape the future of health.

For more information visit: www.inizio.com