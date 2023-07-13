Inizio Engage launches Patient Access Services - an integrated suite of patient support services to enhance access and adherence for specialty therapies

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inizio Engage is pleased to announce the launch of Patient Access Services. This custom-built, integrated suite of patient support services has been developed to enhance the overall patient experience while encouraging adherence and improving health outcomes in specialty or rare and orphan diseases. This service helps patients, care partners, and healthcare professionals (HCPs) and their staff navigate the inherent complexities encountered during what is often a long journey to diagnosis.

Inizio Engage has supported the needs of patients with specialty or rare and orphan diseases for over 20 years. Drawing upon this experience, Patient Access Services answers the market's demand for more transparency around data and reporting within hub and patient support solutions. Nareda Mills, Global President, Patient Solutions at Inizio Engage said "Doing what is right by the patient is the deeply rooted passion that drives our team forward. It is our mission to harness the power of empathy and insights to create experiences tailored to the individual needs of each of the patients we serve."

Patient Access Services integrates three support functions:

Treatment Navigators: Provide comprehensive education on the disease, treatment, and potential side effects, as the single point of contact for patients and care partners. They empower patients by addressing their concerns, reviewing benefits, assisting with copay eligibility, obtaining prior authorization, and offering educational support to HCPs during the appeal process for denied authorizations.

Inizio Engage's Patient Access Services will be enriched by the award-winning platform, Trak360 , that underpins our legacy education offerings. Trak360 now includes enhanced features to seamlessly and securely link engagements, simplifying the intricate aspects of patients' treatment journeys.

The launch of Patient Access Services is core to Inizio Engage's strategy of partnering with Life Sciences organizations to make change happen. Inizio Engage leverages its deep therapeutic and subject matter expertise to consult, create, and activate solutions tailored to the specific needs of each client they partner with.

Greg Flynn, CEO of Inizio Engage, commented, "The launch of Patient Access Services is a significant advancement in the capabilities we offer to support their patients on their treatment journey. Partnering education and financial services behind a single point of contact will reduce friction for patients, HCPs and their care partners and improve health outcomes."

About Inizio Engage

Inizio Engage is a strategic, commercial, and creative engagement partner that specializes in healthcare. Our passionate, global workforce provides bespoke engagement solutions via a unique combination of consultation, creation, and activation expertise. We augment our local expertise and a diverse mix of skills with data, science, and technology, to challenge convention and deliver experiences that create lasting change. It's how we're reimagining the way our clients engage patients, payers, people, and providers to enhance treatment outcomes and improve lives.

About Inizio

Inizio unlocks the value of healthcare innovations by connecting best-in-class strategic, analytic, and creative capabilities. Bridging scientific knowledge, market intelligence, actionable data, cutting-edge tech, and creative execution, Inizio helps its clients navigate the complex lifecycle of their assets and achieve optimal outcomes at every pivotal moment on its journey to patients.

Inizio has five specialist business units, each comprising best-in-class companies that provide the depth, breadth, and scale to activate transformational change and reimagine health.

For more information visit: www.inizio.health

