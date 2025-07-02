Íñigo López de la Osa Franco Set for Emotional Home Debut at Longines Global Champions Tour Monte Carlo

MILAN, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monegasque showjumper Íñigo López de la Osa Franco is set to compete this weekend in the Monte Carlo leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour, marking a special homecoming for the 21-year-old rider.

Born and raised in Monaco, López de la Osa Franco will take to the arena just steps from where he first discovered his passion for the sport. After making his GCL debut earlier this season with a clear round in Doha, and competing in Mexico City and the prestigious Saut Hermès in Paris, he now arrives in Monte Carlo ready to perform in front of a home crowd for the first time in his senior career.

"This is my first time competing in a 5-star event here in Monaco, and doing so as part of the Global Tour is a special feeling. Taking part in such a high-level event at home and representing the Principality is a great honor for me. I'm truly happy and proud," said Íñigo through his press office.

López de la Osa Franco began his equestrian journey at age 12, following in the footsteps of his father, Íñigo López de la Osa Escribano. He represented Spain at the youth international level before officially riding under the Monegasque flag in 2017, under which he achieved a 14th place finish at the European Youth Championships in Gorla Minore. He has trained under Olympic gold medallist Piet Raijmakers in the Netherlands and now continues his development in Metz with former world No.1 Simon Delestre and his father Marcel.

Íñigo has earned recognition on the international circuit for his composed style and steady progress. With over 25 career wins and increasing appearances on the prestigious five-star stage, his participation in Monte Carlo underscores both his rising status and the pride he feels representing Monaco at the sport's highest level.

The Monte Carlo leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour is one of the most prestigious and iconic events on the equestrian calendar, set against the stunning backdrop of Port Hercule. For Íñigo, this event is far more than a competition—it is a unique opportunity to perform in front of his home crowd, family, friends, and national federation.