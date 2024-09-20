INGEEK Recognized in 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Fleet Telematics and 2024 China Hype Cycle for Security

SHANGHAI, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INGEEK, a leading provider of innovative intelligent connected vehicle (ICV) technologies, and its Intelligent Connected System (ICS) and Automotive Digital Key have been featured in Gartner's Market Guide for Fleet Telematics. This recognition highlights INGEEK's capability to boost efficiency, ensure safety, and enable sustainability in fleet operations and management.

Revolutionizing Fleet Management with INGEEK ICS/Digital Key

INGEEK's digital key solution establishes connection between the people and vehicle by digitalizing conventional car key into digital twin, which seamlessly integrates with the broader mobility ecosystem and diverse business scenarios.

Business Process Automation with online key sharing, such as contactless pick-up and return.

with online key sharing, such as contactless pick-up and return. Digital Key Management simplifies key management, reduces administrative overhead, and mitigates the risk of lost or stolen keys.

simplifies key management, reduces administrative overhead, and mitigates the risk of lost or stolen keys. Data Tracking provides insights to fleet performance and health.

provides insights to fleet performance and health. Enhanced Driver Satisfaction: Convenient features such as proximity lock/unlock provide a seamless driving experience.

Securing Connected Vehicles with INGEEK's Trust Center for Automotive

Previously, AUGUST 6, INGEEK's Trust Center was featured in Gartner's Hype Cycle for Security's IoT Authentication technology segment. With IoT connections in China projected to reach 8 billion by 2025, robust IoT authentication is critical to protect connected car business-use cases such as V2X communications, OTA, and Digital Key. The Trust Center leverages PKI to ensure top-tier security.

Remarks from Leadership

"We're proud to be recognized by Gartner, which is the global authority in providing industry technology advisory and insights to executives," stated Steven Shan, CEO of INGEEK. "Our intelligent vehicle solutions prompt the next wave of smart mobility transformations, and this inclusion is a signal to how OEMs and automotive players are leveraging advanced digitalization technologies to connect the people and vehicle together."

"Our Trust Center offers robust and scalable authentication mechanisms to safeguard connected vehicles against security threats," added Feng Li, INGEEK's Head of Cybersecurity BU.

"Gartner's Market Guide coincides with our vision for a more connected, secure, and efficient mobility market," continued William Yuan, Director of Strategy at INGEEK. "Our solutions are not just about technological advancements; they are strategic initiatives aimed at optimizing operations, reducing costs, and ultimately helping fleet operators to expand their mobility business offerings."

