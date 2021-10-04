InGaAs Image Sensor Market to Witness Extensive Growth Due to Rapid Adoption of Surveillance, Non-Destructive Inspection, and Spectroscopy Systems, Says TMR

- Growing demand for InGaAs image sensors for security purposes to offer considerable growth opportunities to the global market during the forecast period of 2021-2031

- Rising use of InGaAs image sensors in the spectrometry sector to drive the global market

InGaAs Image Sensor Market: Growth Summary

The advantages associated with InGaAs image sensors such as safety, remote monitoring, and crime reduction will assure an array of opportunities for the InGaAs image sensor market during the forecast period of 2021-2031. Furthermore, the availability of InGaAs image sensors providing high speed, good dynamic range, and accelerated speed in end-use devices is driving the global market.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has analyzed various aspects related to the growth of the InGaAs image sensor market. The analysts at TMR estimate the global market for InGaAs image sensor to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The InGaAs image sensor market is expected to reach a value of US$ 172.79 Mn by 2031.

The properties of InGaAs image sensors such as greater zoom range, high resolution, and clear imageswill benefit the market to a great extent. Various countries around the world are boosting their security and surveillance measures at sensitive areas such as borders, military and defense establishments, airports, etc. These factors will prove to be significant growth generators for the InGaAs image sensor market. However, manufacturers in the InGaAs image sensor market are focusing on reducing the noise level in InGaAs image sensors. Manufacturers are trying to improve this aspect through cryogenic cooling or thermoelectric cooling, depending on specific requirements. Thus, these aspects are likely to drive the InGaAs image sensor market.

Key Findings of Report

SWIR Cameras to Present Considerable Growth Prospects to InGaAs Image Sensor Market

The use of short wavelength infrared (SWIR) cameras has increased exponentially over the years. InGaAs image sensors are a vital component while manufacturing these cameras. Many companies are working on introducing novel features in the SWIR cameras. For instance, Imec, a company based in Belgium recently introduced a prototype of a new SWIR sensor offering the smallest pixel pitch. Such developments help increase the popularity of SWIR cameras, thus fueling the growth of the InGaAs image sensor market.

Surveillance and Security Segment to Dominate Application Category

Among all applications of InGaAs image sensors, the surveillance and security segment is expected to garner considerable growth during the forecast period. The security and surveillance segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2031 due to their adoption and use at airports, in defense establishments, and other entry points.

Growing Demand for Industrial Automation to Improve InGaAs Image Sensor Market Growth Trajectory

The demand for industrial automation has increased considerably over the years. Smart connected devices are making a mark across different procedures in industries involving automation. This aspect is estimated to offer growth opportunities to the InGaAs image sensor market players during the forecast period.

Spectroscopy Presents Profitable Growth Avenues

The spectroscopy sector is fueling the growth of the InGaAs image sensor market to a substantial extent. Spectroscopy performs in various applications such as determining the speed and velocity of distant objects with numerous spectroscopers. InGaAs material comprising low dark current and high quantum efficiency is utilized for linear photodiode arrays and IR spectroscopy camera systems. Thus, the growing demand for spectroscopy is directly proportional to the growth of the InGaAs image sensor market.

Some of the key players in the InGaAs image sensor market are Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, Teledyne e2V, New Imaging Technologies, Synergy Optosystems Co. Ltd., ISORG SA, Hamamatsu Photonics Kk, Xenics NV, and Lynred.

Global InGaAs Image Sensor Market: Segmentation

InGaAs Image Sensor Market, by Type

Linear Image Sensor

Area Image Sensor

InGaAs Image Sensor Market, by Pixel Resolution

320x256

640x512

Others

InGaAs Image Sensor Market, by Wavelength

Visible (VIS)

Near Infrared (NIR)

Short Wavelength Infrared (SWIR)

InGaAs Image Sensor Market, by Application

Surveillance & Security

Spectroscopy & Spectrophotometry

Non-Destructive Inspection

Radiation Thermometry

Foreign Object Detection

Others (Fiber Optic Communication, Optical Coherence Tomography, Laboratory Measurements, etc.)

InGaAs Image Sensor Market, by End-use Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Science & Research

Industrial Automation

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Food & Beverage

Others (Agriculture, etc.)

InGaAs Image Sensor Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South America

