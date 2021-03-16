Infusive Wins UCITS Hedge Awards 2021 for the second year running, Showing Exceptional Growth During the Pandemic

LONDON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infusive Asset Management – investing in brands that people know, love and repeatedly buy into – manages the Consumer AlphaTM Global Leaders Fund (the "UCITS Fund") which was named Best Performing Fund in 2020 for the Equity Long/Short Consumer category at the UCITS Hedge Awards 2021, marking the UCITS Fund's second consecutive win in this category.

The annual awards, awarded in London by The Hedge Fund Journal, celebrates the industry's top performing managers each year in March. Since winning the same award last year, Infusive achieved significant milestones, including:

Reaching $650 Million AUM as a firm, up from $100m in early 2020

AUM as a firm, up from in early 2020 Reporting a +2.8% YTD performance return in the UCITS Fund as of end of February 2021

Having the UCITS Fund surpass +100% cumulative return since launching in 2016

"When accepting this award in March 2020, it was difficult to imagine the obstacles we'd face during the unprecedented shift in consumer behavior and market performance influenced by the Pandemic but I was pleased to see that my confidence in the firm's investment strategy was affirmed by another strong investment result (+43% for the UCITS Fund in 2020) and reaching key development milestones for the business" said Andrea Ruggeri, Chief Executive Officer at Infusive. "As I accept this year's award on behalf of my dedicated staff of industry experts, I have every confidence in the firm's investment strategy as shown by recent growth figures".

Infusive's UCITS fund is focused on the same investment strategy as the firm's ETF (NYSE: JOYY), both of which consist of investments in top-tier companies that generate revenue from goods and services that appeal to consumer desires and impulses. (Note: Due to its passive nature as well as differing costs and expenses, the performance of the JOYY ETF will likely be different than that of the UCITS product).

The firm coined the term Consumer Alpha for their investment strategy which focuses on consumer tendencies to seek out happiness through purchases that enhance innate inclinations. To capitalize on market performance, Infusive researches and invests in companies that offer desired levels of entertainment, convenience, health benefits, indulgence, and cosmetics - all of which yield joy and happiness for consumers.

About Infusive

Infusive Asset Management is a New York / London based investment manager expert in human behaviour. It focuses on global brands that people are emotionally connected to and invested in. Infusive™ harnesses its Consumer AlphaTM research and investment framework to locate the most rewarding investments in the space. The companies they research sell products that provide happiness to consumers and tend to be characterized by stable revenue streams reflecting consumers' repeat purchase of their products. Infusive Consumer Alpha investment strategy is accessible through its Consumer AlphaTM Global Leaders Fund (UCITS) and the Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF (NYSE: JOYY).

Disclaimers

The Infusive Global Compounding Equities ETF ("JOYY ETF") is not actively managed, and the Advisor generally does not attempt to take defensive positions under any market conditions, including declining markets. The JOYY ETF may be susceptible to an increased risk of loss, including losses due to adverse events that affect the JOYY ETF's investments more than the market as a whole, to the extent that the JOYY ETF's investments are concentrated in the securities of a particular issuer or issuers, country, group of countries, region, market, industry, group of industries, sector or asset class. There is no guarantee that the JOYY ETF will achieve a high degree of correlation to the Underlying Index and therefore achieve its investment objective. Market disruptions and regulatory restrictions could have an adverse effect on the JOYY ETF's ability its exposure to the required levels in order to tracking the Underlying Index. The JOYY ETF is new with limited operating history. Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, and will fluctuate in market value. Unlike mutual funds, ETF shares are not individually redeemable directly with the JOYY ETF, and are bought and sold on secondary market at market price, which may be higher or lower than the ETF's net asset value (NAV). Transactions in shares of ETFs will result in brokerage commissions, which will reduce returns. You cannot invest directly in an Index.

The Infusive Global Compounding Equities ETF is distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses of the JOYY ETF before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please visit https://www.infusive.com/holdings/ to view or download a prospectus. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

