Infusive Exceeds $500 Million in Assets Under Management, Surpasses +100% Cumulative Return since Inception

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infusive Asset Management – investing in brands that people know, love and repeatedly buy into - today announced that the firm exceeded $500 Million in Assets Under Management and the UCITS fund surpassed +100% cumulative return since the company's launch in June 2016. Both milestones come to Infusive as it looks to its fourth year of leadership under Chief Executive Andrea Ruggeri who played a significant role in the firm's strategy.

Andrea Ruggeri, CEO of Infusive said, "I am extremely grateful to be working alongside such a dedicated team whose talent and focus has allowed Infusive to grow throughout the pandemic and hit these significant milestones. We will work hard to build on 2020's success to extend into 2021 with positive momentum."

Infusive's investment strategy – Consumer Alpha – is centered on its UCITS fund and ETF (NYSE: JOYY) whose portfolios consist of a carefully vetted list of companies that generate revenue from goods and services that appeal to consumers desires and impulses.

To capitalize on market performance, Infusive harnesses their Consumer Alpha investment philosophy which is based on human tendencies to seek out happiness through purchases that enhance innate inclinations. Examples include companies that offer desired entertainment, convenience, indulgence and other impulses that yield joy and happiness.

For 2020, Infusive's UCITS fund was up 43% and their ETF was up 31%. Standardized performance for the ETF is as follows:

FUND PERFORMANCE (MOP – MARKET OFFERING PRICE) % One Month 5.20 Year to Date 33.49 Since Inception (Dec. 30, 2019) 33.75 One Year Performance 33.49 FUND PERFORMANCE (NAV) % One Month 5.11 Year to Date 33.53 Since Inception (Dec. 24, 2019) 34.26 One Year Performance 33.53

The performance quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results and current performance may be higher or lower than the performance shown. Investment results and principal value will fluctuate so that shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. To obtain data current to the most recent month-end, please refer to our website at www.infusive.com. Market price returns are based on the midpoint of the bid/ask spread at 4 pm ET and do not represent the returns an investor would receive if shares were traded at other times. ETF shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund.

"We felt that both our UCITS Fund and ETF were positioned to outperform before the pandemic hit, and with it here, we are paying close attention to several consumer sectors which benefit from reopening of the economy," added Ruggeri. "We invest in top-tier organizations who are leaders their fields and offer sustainable growth that should help drive the firm's performance for years to come."

Infusive Asset Management is a New York / London based investment manager expert in human behaviour. It focuses on global brands that people are emotionally connected to and invested in. Infusive™ harnesses its Consumer AlphaTM research and investment framework to locate the most rewarding investments in the space. The companies they research sell products that provide happiness to consumers and tend to be characterized by stable revenue streams reflecting consumers' repeat purchase of their products. Infusive Consumer Alpha investment strategy is accessible through its Consumer AlphaTM Global Leaders Fund (UCITS) and the Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF (NYSE: JOYY).

The Infusive Global Compounding Equities ETF ("JOYY ETF") is not actively managed, and the Advisor generally does not attempt to take defensive positions under any market conditions, including declining markets. The JOYY ETF may be susceptible to an increased risk of loss, including losses due to adverse events that affect the JOYY ETF's investments more than the market as a whole, to the extent that the JOYY ETF's investments are concentrated in the securities of a particular issuer or issuers, country, group of countries, region, market, industry, group of industries, sector or asset class. There is no guarantee that the JOYY ETF will achieve a high degree of correlation to the Underlying Index and therefore achieve its investment objective. Market disruptions and regulatory restrictions could have an adverse effect on the JOYY ETF's ability its exposure to the required levels in order to tracking the Underlying Index. The JOYY ETF is new with limited operating history. Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, and will fluctuate in market value. Unlike mutual funds, ETF shares are not individually redeemable directly with the JOYY ETF, and are bought and sold on secondary market at market price, which may be higher or lower than the ETF's net asset value (NAV). Transactions in shares of ETFs will result in brokerage commissions, which will reduce returns. You cannot invest directly in an Index.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses of the JOYY ETF before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please visit https://www.infusive.com/holdings/ to view or download a prospectus. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

