Infusion Pump Market worth US$28.3 billion by 2030 with 7.4% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Infusion Pump Market, valued at US$18.5 billion in 2024 stood at US$19.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 7.4% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$28.3 billion by the end of the period. The infusion pump market is expanding rapidly, driven by significant technological advancements in smart, interconnected, and automated systems that optimize the precision and safety of infusion therapy. Key contributing factors to this market growth include the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases, an increasing geriatric demographic, and a rising volume of surgical procedures. These elements collectively enhance the demand for advanced infusion management solutions. Emerging markets, particularly India and China, present substantial growth prospects for stakeholders in the infusion pump sector. The rising adoption of specialty infusion pumps further underscores this potential. Concurrently, the stringent regulatory landscape and the escalating focus on cybersecurity are pushing manufacturers to innovate continuously and adhere to ever-evolving compliance standards, which, in turn, catalyzes market expansion.

By type, the accessories & consumables segment accounted for a larger market share in 2024. The substantial market share attributed to infusion pump disposables is primarily linked to their critical role in ensuring safe and effective medication administration through recurrent use. This category encompasses essential components such as infusion sets, catheters, tubing, and connectors, all of which are single-use items that require regular replacement to maintain patient safety and minimize infection risk. The necessity for routine replenishment significantly drives their market demand. The rising incidence of chronic conditions, including diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases, has resulted in an escalating need for infusion therapies, thereby intensifying the demand for disposable components associated with infusion pumps. Given that infusion pumps are utilized across diverse healthcare settings—from hospitals to home healthcare and ambulatory centers—there is a pressing need for high-quality, compatible accessories. This demand trajectory is a critical factor propelling the growth of this market segment.

By application, the rapid expansion of the diabetes management segment is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes, alongside significant technological advancements in infusion pump devices, notably insulin pumps. A key factor propelling this segment forward is the emergence of sophisticated insulin delivery systems, specifically hybrid closed-loop systems, commonly referred to as artificial pancreas devices. These systems effectively integrate continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) with automated insulin delivery, allowing for precise adjustments to insulin dosages based on real-time glucose levels. Developments in accessible insulin pumps are noteworthy, characterized by touchscreen interfaces, customizable basal insulin rates, and seamless integration with mobile applications, all of which enhance patient adherence to treatment protocols. Additionally, the escalating incidence of diabetes can be attributed to several contributing factors, including a growing geriatric demographic, increased consumption of alcohol and tobacco, and evolving lifestyle and dietary patterns, further fueling market growth in this domain.

By geography, In 2024, North America emerged as the dominant player in the infusion pump market, primarily driven by substantial healthcare expenditures in the US. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reported that US healthcare spending reached approximately USD 4.9 trillion in 2023, facilitating the uptake of advanced medical technologies such as smart infusion pumps across diverse healthcare environments. The region's robust healthcare infrastructure further bolsters its market presence with an extensive network of hospitals and outpatient facilities equipped with state-of-the-art medical devices, including sophisticated infusion pump systems. Major manufacturers such as Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Baxter, and ICU Medical, all headquartered in the US, enhance access to innovative infusion technologies, accelerating market advancements. Moreover, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and a growing geriatric population are additional catalysts for market growth, creating an increased demand for reliable infusion solutions. This synergy of high healthcare investment, advanced infrastructure, and an expanding patient demographic solidifies North America's position as a global infusion pump market leader.

Prominent players in the infusion pump market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Baxter (US), B. Braun SE (Germany), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), Terumo Corporation (Japan), NIPRO (Japan), AVNS (US), and Insulet Corporation (US).

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US):

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a prominent player in the medical technology sector, delivering a diverse array of medical devices, diagnostic solutions, and interventional therapies across more than 190 countries. The organization operates through three principal business segments: Medication Delivery Solutions, Medication Management Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Systems. Within these segments, BD provides a comprehensive range of infusion systems and associated disposables. Recognized for its commitment to innovation, BD has established a robust presence with several subsidiaries located in Germany, Canada, and the US. The company's significant contributions to improving patient care and advancements in health technology led to its classification in the top 25% of the most innovative US companies by Fortune in 2025. BD has employed both organic growth strategies and strategic acquisitions to enhance its market position. In 2024, the company allocated over USD 10 million to bolster its US manufacturing capabilities, significantly increasing production capacity for essential medical devices such as syringes, needles, and IV catheters. Following this, BD plans to invest an additional USD 30 million in 2025 to expand its IV-line manufacturing operations in Utah, further solidifying its capability to meet the demands of the healthcare market.

Baxter (US)

Baxter is a leading entity in the healthcare sector, with a strong emphasis on medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology aimed at addressing various diseases and chronic conditions. The company's expertise spans acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, as well as surgical hemostatic and sealing agents. Baxter operates through distinct segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, and Pharmaceuticals, underscoring its multifaceted approach to healthcare solutions. With a significant global footprint in over 100 countries, the company is dedicated to enhancing patient outcomes through software innovations and robust safety protocols. In a recent development, Baxter attained FDA 510(k) clearance in April 2024 for its Novum IQ large-volume infusion pump, enhanced with Dose IQ Safety Software, which introduces advanced connectivity features to improve infusion safety and management.

