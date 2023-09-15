Infusion Pump Market size worth USD 22.79 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 6.0% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Infusion Pump Market Size By Application, By End-User, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Infusion Pump Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Infusion Pump Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 14.26 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 22.79 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=26268

Browse in-depth TOC on "Infusion Pump Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Infusion Pump Market: Insights, Growth Drivers, Outlook, and Key Players

The global Infusion Pump Market is set to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by several key factors, including the increasing demand within the healthcare sector, a rising prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide, and advancements in infusion pump technology. In this press release, we delve into the market drivers, outlook, and key players contributing to this dynamic landscape.

Infusion Pump Market Drivers:

Healthcare Sector Demand: The robust growth of the healthcare sector is a primary driver of the global infusion pump market. The escalating incidence of chronic illnesses such as cancer, diabetes, and gastroenterological disorders on a global scale is fueling the demand for advanced infusion pumps. These devices provide precise and automated delivery of vital medications and nutrients, reducing errors and enhancing patient care.

Technological Advancements: The Infusion Pump Market has witnessed remarkable technological advancements, resulting in the development of next-generation pumps characterized by heightened accuracy, increased sensitivity to temperature and pressure, and expanded applications in food, chemical, and laboratory settings. This has significantly improved patient safety and the efficiency of medical procedures.

Aging Population: The world's increasing geriatric population is another significant driver. Individuals aged 65 and above often require infusion pumps for the controlled dispensing of medication, hormones, nutrition, and other vital substances. As the elderly population continues to grow, the demand for Infusion Pump Market is expected to rise correspondingly.

Infusion Pump Market Outlook:

Despite the promising growth prospects, the global infusion pump market faces some challenges. The trend of viewing infusion pumps as commodities, a shortage of wireless connectivity in healthcare facilities, and associated safety concerns are potential hindrances to market growth. Additionally, the adoption of refurbished and rental infusion pumps is impacting the demand for new pump units. Addressing these challenges will be crucial for sustaining the market's growth trajectory.

Infusion Pump Market Key Players:

Several prominent companies are actively shaping the global infusion pump market. Key players in this industry include:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

B. Braun Melsungen

Baxter International

Fresenius Kabi

ICU Medical

Medtronic

Moog Inc.

Smiths Medical

Terumo Corporation

Roche Diagnostics

These companies are at the forefront of innovation, continually enhancing their product portfolios to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.

In conclusion, the global infusion pump market is poised for substantial growth, driven by healthcare sector demand, technological advancements, and the aging population. To capitalize on this growth, key players are investing in research and development, striving to deliver cutting-edge infusion pump solutions to the market.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Infusion Pump Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Infusion Pump Market into Application, End-User, And Geography.

Infusion Pump Market, by Application Chemotherapy/Oncology Diabetes Gastroenterology Analgesia/Pain Management Pediatrics/Neonatology Hematology Other

Infusion Pump Market, by End-User Hospitals Home Care Settings Ambulatory Care Settings Academic & Research Institutes

Infusion Pump Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Smart Implantable Pumps Market By Type (Micro Pumps, Perfusion Pumps), By Application (Pain And Spasticity, Cardiovascular), By End-User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Center), By Geography, And Forecast

Diaphragm Pump Market By Mechanism (Air Operated and Electrical Operated), By Operation (Single Acting and Double Acting), By Application (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Wastewater & Water), By Geography, And Forecast

Peristaltic Pumps Market By Product Type (Peristaltic Tube Pumps, Peristaltic Hose Pumps), By End-User (Pharmaceutical and Medical, Biotechnology), By Geography, And Forecast

Heart Pump Devices Market By Product (Implantable Heart Pump Devices, Extracorporeal Heart Pump Devices), By Application (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 Centrifugal Pump Manufacturers connecting all pumping needs internationally

Visualize Infusion Pump Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research