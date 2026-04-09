InfStones joins Northstake's Staking Vault Manager to offer Lido stVaults

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstake has announced that InfStones is joining Northstake's Staking Vault Manager (SVM) as a node operator. With over 20,000 active nodes across more than 80 blockchains and an established presence as a Lido node operator, InfStones expands the SVM's validator network with one of the most widely deployed blockchain infrastructure providers in the industry.

The Staking Vault Manager is Northstake's multi-operator framework designed to support institutional participation in Ethereum staking using Lido V3 primitives. By integrating InfStones, which has served institutional clients including Binance, BitGo, OKX, Chainlink, CoinList, and KuCoin since 2018, Northstake adds a globally scaled infrastructure operator to its growing validator set.

Through the Staking Vault Manager, InfStones will extend stVault access via both a web interface and enterprise-grade APIs, enabling institutions to stake ETH into operator-specific vaults, mint stETH within the vault's Reserve Ratio, and manage multiple staking positions through a single platform. As an existing Lido node operator, InfStones brings a proven operational foundation within the Lido ecosystem, now extended to Lido V3's modular stVault architecture.

"InfStones is one of the most established infrastructure operators in the Ethereum staking ecosystem, and their client base reflects exactly the institutional segment the SVM is built for. Having a provider of their scale and depth in our node operator network strengthens what we can offer to asset managers and custodians who require both operational breadth and institutional-grade tooling." said Jesper Johansen, CEO of Northstake.

The partnership comes as Lido V3 continues to introduce more modular staking primitives, enabling flexible vault-based staking configurations. While these primitives unlock new possibilities for Ethereum staking, institutional adoption depends on production-ready tooling, operator curation, and operational reliability - areas where Northstake and its node operator partners play a critical role.

"Joining Northstake's Staking Vault Manager is a natural extension of our existing role as a Lido contributor. The SVM gives our institutional clients a production-ready path to Lido V3 stVaults with enterprise tooling and multi-operator management built in. As demand for structured Ethereum staking grows, we see this integration as an important step in connecting our infrastructure to the platforms institutions are adopting." said Sili Zhao, CEO at InfStones.

By expanding its node operator set, Northstake continues to build a globally distributed, multi-operator staking platform designed to meet the needs of asset managers, custodians, and other institutional stakeholders seeking diversified, secure access to Ethereum staking with optional liquidity.

Jesper Johansen, CEO and Founder of Northstake, is available for interviews.

About Northstake

Northstake ApS is a virtual asset service provider building regulatory-compliant staking solutions for institutional investors. Supervised by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (DFSA) under the Danish AML Act, Northstake serves regulated financial institutions, digital asset managers, and custodians with innovative staking infrastructure. The company enables institutions to participate in Ethereum staking through a secure, multi-operator framework built on Lido V3 primitives. For more information, visit northstake.dk.

About InfStones

InfStones is an advanced, enterprise-grade Platform as a Service (PaaS) blockchain infrastructure provider trusted by the top blockchain companies in the world. InfStones' AI-based infrastructure provides developers worldwide with a rugged, powerful node management platform alongside an easy-to-use API. With over 20,000 nodes supported on over 80 blockchains, InfStones gives developers all the control they need - reliability, speed, efficiency, security, and scalability - for cross-chain DeFi, NFT, GameFi, and decentralized application development.

Contact:

Jesper Johansen

jesper.johansen@northstake.dk