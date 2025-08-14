InfraRed Capital Partners to acquire data centre business from Rogers Communications

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InfraRed Capital Partners ("InfraRed"), a leading international infrastructure asset manager, and a part of Sun Life, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Rogers Communications' data centres business, on behalf of InfraRed's value-add strategy.

With nine Tier 2 and 3 data centres across key Canadian cities, the business has an established footprint, a strong operational team, and a long-standing, diverse customer base across a range of industries. The business is well-positioned to meet the evolving demands of customers with up to 49 MW of capacity and a range of secure colocation, cloud, and managed services, delivered within a framework of Canadian data sovereignty and in-country cloud infrastructure.

This investment is firmly aligned to InfraRed's Value-add approach to invest in companies that demonstrate long-term growth potential, supported by strong underlying fundamentals, and with experienced management teams.

Pilar Banegas, Partner, InfraRed, commented: "This investment represents an exciting opportunity for us to drive value in an established business, capitalising on the rising demand for secure and reliable data centre services, within one of the most attractive segments of the Canadian digital infrastructure market.

"We will leverage our knowledge of the market and our deep data centre experience, built from investments such as Nexspace, our European data centre platform, to help realise its potential. Furthermore, we can also draw on our owner Sun Life's significant presence in Canada to inform our approach."

Completion of the transaction is expected by the end of the year, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval.

About InfraRed Capital Partners ("InfraRed")

InfraRed is a leading international mid-market infrastructure asset manager. Over the past 25 years, InfraRed has established itself as a highly successful developer, particularly in early-stage projects, and an active steward of essential infrastructure.

InfraRed manages US$13bn of equity capital [1] for investors around the globe in listed and private funds across both core and value-add strategies.

InfraRed combines a global reach, operating worldwide from offices in London, Madrid, New York, Sydney and Seoul, with deep sector expertise from a team of more than 160 people.

InfraRed is part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life, and benefits from its scale and global platform.

For more information, please visit www.ircp.com.

[1] Uses 5-year average FX as at 31st December 2024 of GBP/USD of 1.2818; EUR/USD 1.1092. EUM is USD 13.186m.