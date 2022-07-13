Infosys to Acquire Life Sciences Consulting and Technology Leader, BASE life science

Acquisition to deepen life sciences domain capabilities and strengthen footprint across Europe

BENGALURU, India and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire BASE life science, a leading technology and consulting firm in the life sciences industry, in Europe. The acquisition reaffirms our commitment to help global life sciences companies realize business value from cloud-first digital platforms and data, to speed-up clinical trials and scale drug development, positively impacting lives and achieving better health outcomes.

BASE brings to Infosys, domain experts with commercial, medical, digital marketing, clinical, regulatory, and quality knowhow. Backed by a team of data science specialists, BASE is at the frontier of the latest technological developments and trends. It has a strong focus on Data & AI, and the ability to bridge and integrate business logic and technology, driving insights for better health outcomes.

Headquartered in Denmark, BASE is one of the fastest growing technology and consulting partners in the life sciences industry. The company has about 200 of the finest, multidisciplinary industry experts across Denmark, Switzerland, UK, Germany, France, Italy, and a nearshore technology hub in Spain. Together with Infosys, BASE will further expand its portfolio of expertise into Consumer Health, Animal Health, MedTech and Genomics segments. BASE collaborates with leading software technology providers in the life sciences industry such as Veeva, IQVIA and Salesforce.

Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys, said, "This acquisition augments Infosys' deep life sciences expertise, and expands our footprint further in the Nordics region and across Europe, and scales our digital transformation capabilities with cloud-based industry solutions. We are excited to welcome BASE life science and its leadership team into the Infosys family."

"Over the last five years, BASE life science has delivered tremendous growth, and created a stellar life sciences consulting firm in Europe. With Infosys as our catalyst, we will be able to accelerate our expansion internationally and create development opportunities for our people. Infosys is a solid, global technology leader, that is a perfect match for ensuring continuous success of BASE while sharing our common purpose and values.", said Martin Woergaard, CEO, BASE life science.

The acquisition is expected to close during the second quarter of fiscal 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

About BASE life science A/S

BASE life science is an innovative and forward-thinking technology, product and service consultancy specialized in creating real business value from digital platforms and data, growing people, and delivering innovative solutions that have a sustainable and lasting impact in an industry that matters.

Its experienced teams optimize technology and business processes within Customer Engagement, Quality, Regulatory, Compliance and Clinical data management for companies within the life science industry.

BASE life science's aspiration is to be the leading life science technology consulting company in Europe and currently operates from offices located in Denmark, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom and Germany from where they assist customers across the globe. Fueled by its dedicated teams' hard work and efforts, BASE life science has been cemented as a reliable advisor in the life science industry, striving for continuous excellence to remain an entrusted partner that can bring its customer's visions successfully to life. www.baselifescience.com

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

