Infosys Positioned as a 'Leader' in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that Gartner Inc. has positioned Infosys as a Leader in its May 2020 Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide. We consider this positioning by Gartner as validation of our capacity to deliver and carry out tech-powered Oracle cloud application solutions for large, global clients in a cost-effective and bundled manner.

For the report, Gartner evaluated 19 service providers on two primary criteria – completeness of vision and ability to execute. According to the report, the vendors who are positioned as Leaders are "performing well today, gaining traction and mind share in the market; they have a clear vision of market direction and are actively building competencies to sustain their leadership position in the market."

Dinesh Rao, EVP and Global Head – Enterprise Application Services, Infosys said, "From our view, this recognition reflects our commitment towards driving customer success and continued excellence in delivering Oracle cloud application services. Leveraging our unique solutions, global innovation hubs and a creative pool of talent, we have been delivering tangible results for our clients across industries. We believe that being acknowledged as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant validates the investments we have made to help transform our clients to resilient live enterprises."

"At Harmonic, we had a critical and complex Agile implementation ahead of us which required a partner with global reach, proven industry capability and continuous investment in innovation. With Infosys' rich experience in multifunction transformation, framework-driven approach, and superlative tools and accelerators, we were able to successfully carry out the implementation in record time. We look forward to our continued partnership with Infosys as we prepare to accomplish many more milestones," said Santhosh Kumar, VP IT Applications & PMO, Harmonic Inc.

Kim Nicolaus, NGPS' Program Director & Digital Transformation Director at DNV GL (Business Assurance) commented, "The implementation of NGPS (Next Generation Production System) is a critical milestone in the digitisation journey of the Business Assurance unit of DNV GL, unbundling our various business processes into the Oracle Cloud suite. Infosys partnered with us on this challenging journey, supporting us with the integration of more than 7 applications and systems, across more than one hundred countries serving over 100,000 customers. Together we deployed NGPS within time, resulting in a smooth transition and positive outcome for our digital transformation programme."

A complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide report can be accessed here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

