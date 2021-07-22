Infosys positioned as a Leader in Application Modernization and Migration Services as Enterprises shift to Cloud-native technologies for their Modernization needs

Follows ranking as a Leader by Independent Research Firm in Multi-Cloud Managed Service Providers Evaluation

BENGALURU, India, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: BSE) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Application Modernization and Migration Services, Q3 2021 report. This announcement follows Infosys' recent recognition as a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Multi-Cloud Managed Service Providers, Q4 2020 report. For Infosys, the positioning in these assessments highlight its vision, and the broad spectrum of cloud capabilities delivered through Infosys Cobalt across application modernization and migration, and multi-cloud managed services.

For the Application Modernization and Migration Services, Q3 2021 report, Forrester evaluated 14 providers across 26 criteria and grouped into three high-level categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. Infosys received the highest score possible in the service capabilities, execution roadmap, performance, and investments in training and skilling criteria. The report acknowledges Infosys' Live Enterprise model, in which enterprises armed with knowledge and data-enabled insights can adapt rapidly to changing business conditions. The report also recognizes Infosys as a good fit for most modernization and migration opportunities, especially application reimplementation within its existing installed base and in the banking sector. The report further notes that Infosys' boasts a broad range of assets for service delivery and vertical industry solutioning relative to other providers.

"In the 2021 market for the application modernization and migration services, we're witnessing a continuing shift toward modernization enabled by advanced cloud-native technologies, with a correspondingly lower emphasis on infrastructure-led lift-and-shift migration." wrote Bill Martorelli, Principal Analyst, Forrester Research, in the report. In the Infosys profile, he wrote: Infosys' app migration and modernization services sit within its Cobalt program, an overarching cloud framework featuring a panoply of solution accelerators and methodologies. The program itself doubles down on modernization-specific tasks."

In the Multi-Cloud Managed Service Providers Forrester Wave™ report, Infosys' focus on applications services, including build, migrate, operate, and modernize on AWS, Azure and Google Cloud have been noted. Modernization was called out a strong focal point and the report also recognized Infosys Cobalt, a collection of services, solutions, and platforms to accelerate enterprise cloud journey. According to the report, Infosys has been a long-standing player in cloud management technology and is a good fit for companies seeking particularly strong migration and modernization services to assist a smooth and speedy migration.

Commenting on the recognition, Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys, said, "Enterprises globally are looking at transforming their technology landscape by modernizing their business-critical applications through cloud technologies. Our clients have time and again expressed concerns around the risk of business disruption and the need for a noiseless transition in their modernization programs. With the Infosys Modernization Suite, part of Infosys Cobalt, we simplify the modernization journey for enterprises and accelerate innovation at scale. We are proud to be recognized as a leader in Forrester's Wave for application modernization and migration services following the recognition in the multi-cloud managed services rating. We believe these recognitions strengthen our position and reaffirm our commitment to deliver top-notch cloud services to enterprises."

