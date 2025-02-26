Infosys Launches Open-Source Responsible AI Toolkit to Enhance Trust and Transparency in AI

The initiative furthers Infosys' commitment to creating an inclusive AI ecosystem, ensuring safety, security, privacy, and fairness

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the launch of its open-source Responsible AI Toolkit, a key component of the Infosys Topaz Responsible AI Suite, designed to help enterprises innovate responsibly while addressing the challenges and risks associated with ethical AI adoption.

The Infosys Responsible AI Toolkit builds on the Infosys AI3S framework (Scan, Shield, and Steer), equipping enterprises with advanced defensive technical guardrails, including specialized AI models and shielding algorithms, to detect and mitigate issues such as privacy breaches, security attacks, sensitive information leakages, biased output, harmful content, copyright infringement, hallucinations, malicious use, deepfakes and more. It also enhances model transparency by providing insights into the rationale behind AI-generated output, without compromising on performance or user-experience. The open-source toolkit offers flexibility and ease of implementation. It is fully customizable, compatible with diverse models and agentic AI systems, and integrates seamlessly across cloud and on-premise environments. Organizations can access the toolkit here.

Balakrishna D. R. (Bali), Executive Vice President, Global Services Head, AI and Industry Verticals, Infosys, said, "As AI becomes central to driving enterprise growth, its ethical adoption is no longer optional. The Infosys Responsible AI Toolkit ensures that businesses remain resilient and trustworthy while navigating the AI revolution. By making the toolkit open source, we are fostering a collaborative ecosystem that addresses the complex challenges of AI bias, opacity, and security. It's a testament to our commitment to making AI safe, reliable, and ethical for all."

Joshua Bamford, Head of Science, Technology and Innovation, British High Commission, said, "Infosys' commitment to becoming an AI-first business and establishing the Responsible AI Office reflects bold innovation and ethical leadership. By going open source, Infosys is empowering enterprises, startups and SMEs to leverage AI for groundbreaking advancements. Their Responsible AI Toolkit is a benchmark for technological excellence and when paired with a commitment to responsible practices and global sustainability can be an inspiring model for companies worldwide."

Sunil Abraham, Public Policy Director - Data Economy and Emerging Tech, Meta, said, "We congratulate Infosys on launching an openly available Responsible AI Toolkit, which will contribute to advancing safe and responsible AI through open innovation. Open-source code and open datasets is essential to empower a broad spectrum of AI innovators, builders, and adopters with the information and tools needed to harness the advancements in ways that prioritize safety, diversity, economic opportunity and benefits to all."

Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, said, "I am very happy to learn that Infosys has decided to open source their Responsible AI Toolkit. This will go a long way in making tools available for enhancing Security, Privacy, Safety, Explainability and Fairness in AI based solutions and also help in mitigating bias in AI algorithms and models. This is critical for developing safe, trusted and responsible AI solutions. I am sure, startups and AI developers will greatly benefit from this Responsible AI Toolkit."

Infosys reaffirmed its commitment to ethical AI last year, with the launch of the Responsible AI Office, and dedicated offerings. It is one of the first companies to receive the ISO 42001:2023 certification on AI management systems and become part of the global dialogue on Responsible AI through membership in industry bodies and government initiatives such as NIST AI Safety Institute Consortium, WEF AIGA and C2PA, AI Alliance, UK FCDO, Stanford HAI, to name a few.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/4364085/Infosys_Logo.jpg