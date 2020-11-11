Infosys Launches Live Enterprise Application Management Platform to Deliver Cloud-Powered, Cognitive-First Managed Services for IT Operations

Infosys Cobalt amplifies platform's ability to create sentient, resilient and business-aligned IT landscapes

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today launched Infosys Live Enterprise Application Management Platform to help organizations run their IT portfolios as engines driving intuitive decisions, building responsive value chains, and delivering perceptive experiences for the business.

The open, end-to-end managed services platform for IT operations, from transition to transformation, delivers value by:

Setting up a business command center to act as the digital brain, unifying and analyzing input from disparate IT tools and processes to drive zero-touch, zero-latency IT support and maintenance services Probing for insights and root causes of process friction, poor experience and disruptions, to build sentient and seamless experience journeys Applying conversational AI and cognitive automation to enable self-service, improve efficiency and reliability of agile operations Taking a business process KPI-led view of operations aligned with business objectives

"We selected Infosys, based on the promise of efficiencies that the Live Enterprise Application Management Platform brings for the digital transformation of Tyson Foods' enterprise value chain. The speed and scale of new technology presents a huge opportunity for us and we are keen to drive a more rapid embrace of technology to sharpen our competitive edge," said Doug Kulka, Vice President, IT Delivery as a Service, Tyson Foods

Infosys Live Enterprise Application Management Platform, amplified by the cloud capabilities brought in by Infosys Cobalt, helps enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, rationalize and manage their IT portfolio, embrace digital applications driven by microservices architecture and adopt cloud and IIOT faster.

"Our clients are looking to create the enterprise IT and application landscape they need to respond to disruptive opportunities and threats coming their way in an increasingly complex digital world. Infosys Live Enterprise Application Management Platform is helping them reimagine their application management strategy and realize their vision of a sentient, responsive enterprise," said Shaji Mathew, Executive Vice President, Infosys.

Enterprises that run on Infosys Live Enterprise Application Management Platform tap into the full potential of the Infosys partner ecosystem for best-of-breed commercial off the shelf ITSM and ITOM products as well as enterprise grade open source software, along with proprietary Infosys tools.

For more details on Infosys Live Enterprise Application Management Platform, visit us here.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Infosys