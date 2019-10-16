Infosys Instep Recognized as the Best 'Overall Internship Program' in the World

Recognized for its strides in nurturing and training young talent for the second consecutive year

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that its flagship global internship program, InStep, has been ranked number one in the best 'overall internship' category in 2020 Internship Rankings by Vault.com, a career intelligence organization. Instep also won the first rank in 'tech and engineering', 'diversity', 'compensation and benefits' and 'quality of life' categories and second rank in the 'career development' category.

InStep, a fully paid international internship program offers interns an opportunity to work on projects across business units and corporate functions. Interns with various backgrounds work on real-time STEM and business projects in digital technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), big data, cloud computing, machine learning and Industry 4.0. This year Infosys further strengthened its internship program InStep by mapping mentors, buddies, and internship coordinators to help over 250 graduate and post-graduate students from 35 nationalities -- a 90 percent increase from last year's 130 interns, to be part of an engaging and learning experience.

Vault surveyed nearly 14,000 current and former interns from more than 130 internship programs for the rankings. The interns were asked to rate their internship experiences in six areas: quality of life, fulltime employment prospects, compensation and benefits, diversity, career development, and interview process. To more accurately rank internship programs based on the feedback from the interns about what they value most in an internship, Vault's 100 Best Internships Ranking is based on the following formula: 30 percent career development, 20 percent employment prospects, 20 percent quality of life, 20 percent compensation, 5 percent overall diversity, and 5 percent interview process.

Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said, "Being recognized as the best overall internship program globally for the second year in a row, underscores our commitment to offer exceptional learning experience to the young talent. This recognition by Vault is gratifying as it is the voice of our interns that has earned us this recognition."

While announcing the rankings, the Editors at Vault, said, "This year, we expanded our Best Overall Internship Rankings from 50 to 100. Infosys' InStep internship program held the top spot for the second year in a row. All aspects of the InStep internship received rave reviews from Infosys interns."

About Vault

Vault is the most comprehensive resource for employer, university, and internship program rankings, ratings and insights that are sourced from directed surveys of professionals and students. This allows the users to evaluate companies, schools, and internships in terms of prestige, best place to work, diversity, quality of life, compensation, and other categories. Vault additionally partners with employers to help build their brands and augment recruiting efforts, as well as with universities to help their students with employment placement and career selection.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

