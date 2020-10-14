Infosys: Growth acceleration accompanied by 3.7% YoY margin expansion; revenue and margin guidance increased to 2%-3% in cc and 23%-24% respectively

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Our second quarter performance is a clear reflection of our ability to help clients on their digital transformation journeys. Our digital and cloud capabilities combined with intense client relevance are helping us achieve differentiated results in the market as is visible in 2.2% year on year overall revenue growth and 25.4% growth from digital offerings, which now are at 47.3% of revenues," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "Increase in revenue and margin outlook for FY 21 is due to the continued trust clients have in us. I am extremely proud of our team for achieving these results in challenging business conditions globally."

Q2 revenues grew sequentially by 4.0% in constant currency

Q2 revenues grew year-on-year by 3.2% in USD; grew by 2.2% in constant currency

Q2 Digital revenues at $1,568 million (47.3% of total revenues), year-on-year growth of 25.4% in constant currency

(47.3% of total revenues), year-on-year growth of 25.4% in constant currency Q2 operating margin at 25.4%, increase of 370 basis points year-on-year

Q2 free cash flow at $674 million ; year-on-year growth of 69.8%

; year-on-year growth of 69.8% Q2 net profit at $653 million , year-on-year growth of 14.7%

, year-on-year growth of 14.7% Q2 voluntary attrition for IT services declined to 7.8% from 18.3% in Q2 20

H1 revenues grew by 1.9% in constant currency

H1 operating margin at 24.1%

Declared interim dividend of INR 12 per share

FY 21 revenue growth guidance revised upward to 2%-3% in constant currency

FY 21 operating margin guidance revised upward to 23%-24%

1. Financial Highlights – Consolidated results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020



Revenues were $3,312 million, growth of 3.2% YoY and 6.1% QoQ



Operating profit was $840 million, growth of 20.7% YoY and 18.7% QoQ



Basic EPS was $0.15, growth of 14.9% YoY and 17.0% QoQ

For six months ended September 30, 2020



Revenues were $6,433 million, growth of 1.5% YoY



Operating profit was $1,547 million, growth of 15.6% YoY



Basic EPS was $0.29, growth of 9.5% YoY

"The strength and resilience of Infosys was fully visible in Q2 with operating metrics witnessing a healthy increase, broad-based growth, highest ever large deal TCV at $ 3.15 bn and attrition reducing to single digits," said Pravin Rao, COO. "Employees have been critical part of our success. As a recognition of their stellar performance, we are giving 100% variable pay along with a special incentive for Q2. Additionally, we are rolling out salary increases and promotions across all levels effective Jan 1st."

"Our relentless efforts on cost optimization and strengthening operational efficiencies helped by certain cost deferrals led to 270 bps sequential improvement in operating margin to 25.4% and a 300 bps improvement in H1 margins," said Nilanjan Roy, CFO. "Free Cash Flows grew significantly in H1 driven by our consistent focus on liquidity and cash management. Consequently, we are increasing our interim dividend per share by 50% to INR 12."

2. Client wins & Testimonials

Even amid global uncertainty across industries and the current medical situation, Infosys continued to nurture a culture of deep client relevance while building capabilities to aid them through recovery.

Among several milestones achieved in the second quarter, Consolidated Edison Company (Con Edison), one of the oldest Fortune 500 utility companies, selected Infosys to digitally transform Con Edison's customer service capabilities over the next four years



(Con Edison), one of the oldest Fortune 500 utility companies, selected Infosys to digitally transform Con Edison's customer service capabilities over the next four years Infosys collaborated with LANXESS, a leading specialty chemicals company headquartered in Cologne, Germany , to support the company's IT Infrastructure digitization strategy and enable its global workforce with a secure and fully managed modern workplace



a leading specialty chemicals company headquartered in , to support the company's IT Infrastructure digitization strategy and enable its global workforce with a secure and fully managed modern workplace Essential Utilities , one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., selected Infosys as a strategic partner to drive its digital transformation



, one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., selected Infosys as a strategic partner to drive its digital transformation Infosys has entered into a first-of-its-kind, 360 degree partnership with LivePerson , a leader in conversational AI, headquartered in New York , to transform their infrastructure on the public cloud that will deliver industry-leading agility, scalability, and security. Infosys will also help drive penetration of LivePerson's offerings across its clients and digital marketing, e-commerce, contact center, employee engagement and shared services channels.



, a leader in conversational AI, headquartered in , to transform their infrastructure on the public cloud that will deliver industry-leading agility, scalability, and security. Infosys will also help drive penetration of LivePerson's offerings across its clients and digital marketing, e-commerce, contact center, employee engagement and shared services channels. Old National Bancorp (ONB), the largest financial services bank holding company headquartered in Indiana , U.S., wanted Infosys to enable faster adoption of digital solutions, modernize ONB's existing technology infrastructure, and enhance both the client and employee experience



the largest financial services bank holding company headquartered in , U.S., wanted Infosys to enable faster adoption of digital solutions, modernize ONB's existing technology infrastructure, and enhance both the client and employee experience The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) selected Infosys Finacle for the digital transformation of its transaction banking business

As global businesses navigate this tough environment, the strength of our relationships and our digital capabilities have helped us sustain the momentum to help our clients grow resilient. Here is what some of them have to say:

"We have worked with the Infosys team for over 5 years now, and very successfully. The results were phenomenal. My finance team and the senior Enterprise leadership team couldn't believe how far the guys have gone above and beyond the contract. I am so delighted with the results, delighted with the service that I have received. When the pandemic hit, we had to shut down and lock down both onshore and offshore teams. Thanks to the RPA bots, we were able to issue every single order and we didn't miss a single KPI. Without those bots, we would have been stranded. I can't speak highly enough of the guys involved and the actual tool itself. Superstars one and all." - Brad Monks , Head of Mobile, BT Enterprise



Kai Finke , CIO of LANXESS said, "Standardized and harmonized workplace services will enable us to increase our service quality and usability on a global basis as well as increase flexibility and scalability which nowadays are getting more and more important. Working with Infosys will allow us to implement state-of-the-art-technologies faster and thus bring LANXESS to the next level regarding workplace services enhancing our collaboration and mobility capabilities."

Awards & Recognitions

Positioned as a leader in Everest PEAK: Cloud-Native Application Development Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020

Ranked as a leader in NelsonHall NEAT for Quality Engineering Services 2020

Ranked as a leader by NelsonHall NEAT for Advanced Digital Workplace Services 2020

Positioned as a leader in HFS Research Top 10 for Travel, Hospitality, and Logistics Service Providers

Ranked as a leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communications Service Providers, Worldwide

Ranked as a leader in IDC MarketScape: Asia /Pacific SAP Implementation Services Vendor Assessment, 2020

Positioned as a leader in IDC - MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Intelligence Transformation Strategic Consulting 2020 Vendor Assessment

Positioned as a leader in IDC - MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Intelligence Transformation 2020 Vendor Assessment

Positioned as a leader in Forrester Wave : Digital Process Automation Service Providers

: Digital Process Automation Service Providers Ranked as a leader CapioIT - Salesforce.com Global Systems Integration and Services Providers Capture Share Report – 2020

Infosys is a winner of the 2020 Top 10 Working Mother & Avtar Best Company for Women in India award

award Infosys has won the Champion of Inclusion' award of Working Mother & Avtar Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI) 2020

Infosys Düsseldorf innovation hub was awarded with the prestigious NRW.INVEST award 2020

Infosys won the German Brand Award 2020 for Excellence in Brand Strategy and Creation

Award 2020 for Excellence in Brand Strategy and Creation Recognized by the Top Employers Institute, a global certification company, for exceptional standards in employee conditions across Europe for three years in a row. Infosys is also the certified Top Employer in France , Germany , Switzerland , The Netherlands and the United Kingdom

for three years in a row. Infosys is also the certified Top Employer in , , , and the Infosys Finacle was positioned as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Banking Processing Platforms (Corporate Banking), Q3 2020 report

Infosys Finacle was ranked as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Global Retail Core Banking report 2020 for the 13th consecutive year

Infosys Limited and subsidiaries

Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet under IFRS as at: (Dollars in millions)



September 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 3,038 2,465 Current investments 488 615 Trade receivables 2,430 2,443 Unbilled revenue 1,030 941 Other Current assets 785 748 Total current assets 7,771 7,212 Non-current assets



Property, plant and equipment and Right-of-use assets 2,438 2,361 Goodwill and other Intangible assets 964 950 Non-current investments 1,051 547 Other non-current assets 1,139 1,190 Total non-current assets 5,592 5,048 Total assets 13,363 12,260 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current liabilities



Trade payables 322 377 Unearned revenue 455 395 Employee benefit obligations 263 242 Other current liabilities and provisions 1,764 1,743 Total current liabilities 2,804 2,757 Non-current liabilities



Lease liabilities 551 530 Other non-current liabilities 325 272 Total non-current liabilities 876 802 Total liabilities 3,680 3,559 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the company 9,623 8,646 Non-controlling interests 60 55 Total equity 9,683 8,701 Total liabilities and equity 13,363 12,260

Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated statement of Comprehensive Income under IFRS for: (Dollars in millions except per equity share data)











3 months ended September 30, 2020 3 months ended September 30, 2019 6 months ended September 30, 2020 6 months ended September 30, 2019 Revenues 3,312 3,210 6,433 6,340 Cost of sales 2,125 2,140 4,196 4,261 Gross profit 1,187 1,070 2,237 2,079 Operating expenses:







Selling and marketing expenses 153 165 305 333 Administrative expenses 194 209 385 408 Total operating expenses 347 374 690 741 Operating profit 840 696 1,547 1,338 Other income, net (3) 70 83 128 183 Profit before income taxes 910 779 1,675 1,521 Income tax expense 255 207 456 403 Net profit (before minority interest) 655 572 1,219 1,118 Net profit (after minority interest) 653 569 1,212 1,115 Basic EPS ($) 0.15 0.13 0.29 0.26 Diluted EPS ($) 0.15 0.13 0.29 0.26

NOTES:

1. The above information is extracted from the audited condensed consolidated Balance sheet and Statement of Comprehensive Income for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020 which have been taken on record at the Board meeting held on October 14, 2020.

2. A Fact Sheet providing the operating metrics of the Company can be downloaded from www.infosys.com.

3. Other Income includes Finance Cost.

