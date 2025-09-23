Infosys Extends Strategic Collaboration with Sunrise to Accelerate IT Transformation and Power AI Future

Aims to implement a robust technology foundation to enhance customer experience and drive operational agility

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced the expansion of its strategic long-term collaboration with Sunrise, Switzerland's leading challenger, with a strong number two position in the Swiss telecommunications market, to accelerate its IT transformation. Infosys will support Sunrise in fostering a modern, agile, and secure technology foundation to drive innovation and to continue securing its future readiness. The collaboration highlights the shared commitment of Infosys and Sunrise to customer-centric innovation through cutting-edge technology solutions, with a strong focus on IT transformation, data security, operational agility, and future AI integration.

Infosys has been an instrumental partner in streamlining Sunrise's IT landscape providing comprehensive end-to-end IT services, from design and development to testing, deployment, and operations. This extensive undertaking included successfully consolidating multiple vendors into a unified portfolio and seamlessly transitioning a variety of applications. These efforts, driven by the close collaboration and strong cultural alignment between Infosys and Sunrise teams, are enabling an even more scalable and secure technology environment crucial for advancing Sunrise's IT transformation and laying the groundwork for future AI-enabled efforts.

Infosys will leverage its expertise in AI, analytics, and data along with elements of Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies, to support Sunrise in its efforts to position itself as an AI-powered organization. This will help Sunrise unlock new business value by delivering enhanced speed, efficiency, and quality in operations through data-driven insights, and intelligent automation. It will also deliver tangible improvements for customers through further enhanced service reliability, faster time-to-market for new offerings, and personalized digital experiences.

Anna Maria Blengino, CIO, Sunrise, said, " Through our strategic collaboration with Infosys, we are consolidating our technology landscape and infusing it with AI, putting enhanced customer experience at the heart of this transition. The Sunrise and Infosys teams are working side by side with a true one-team mindset to design and deliver platforms that are more agile, predictive, and scalable."

Upendra Kohli, Executive Vice President – Communication, Media and Technology (Americas & Europe), Infosys, said, "Our expanded collaboration with Sunrise underscores a shared vision for the telco of the future. By infusing advanced intelligence across their operations, Infosys is supporting Sunrise in its efforts to continuously innovate, and deliver unparalleled experiences for their customers, all while upholding the highest standards of data security and integrity. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to helping clients become AI-powered enterprises and demonstrates how trust and operational excellence can deliver real business value."

