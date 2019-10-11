Infosys: Double Digit Growth for the Fourth Consecutive Quarter, Coupled With 1.2% Operating Margin Expansion in Q2

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Our performance was robust on multiple dimensions – revenue growth, digital growth, operating margins, operational efficiencies, large deal signings and reduction in attrition," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "All these are clear signs that we are progressing well in our journey of client-centricity and maximizing value for our stakeholders."

Q2 20 revenues grew year-on-year by 9.9% in USD; 11.4% in constant currency

Q2 20 revenues grew sequentially by 2.5% in USD; 3.3% in constant currency

Q2 20 Digital revenues at $1,230 million (38.3% of total revenues), year-on-year growth of 38.4% and sequential growth of 10.7% in constant currency

(38.3% of total revenues), year-on-year growth of 38.4% and sequential growth of 10.7% in constant currency Q2 20 operating margin at 21.7%, 1.2% improvement over Q1 20

H1 revenues grew by 11.9% in constant currency

H1 operating margin at 21.1%, within the margin guidance for the year

Declared interim dividend of ₹8 per share (approximately $0.11 per ADS*)

per ADS*) Increased lower end of FY 20 revenue guidance; revised guidance is 9%-10% in constant currency

Maintained FY 20 operating margin guidance range of 21%-23%

*USD/INR exchange rate as of September 30, 2019

1. Financial Highlights – Consolidated results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019

Revenues were $3,210 million, growth of 9.9%

YoY and 2.5% QoQ



Operating profit was $696 million, increase of 0.5% YoY and 8.3% QoQ. Operating margin was 21.7%.



Basic EPS was $0.13, growth of 0.2% YoY and

5.6% QoQ

For six months ended September 30, 2019

Revenues were $6,340 million, growth of 10.2% YoY



Operating profit was $1,338 million, decline of 1.8% YoY. Operating margin was 21.1%.





Basic EPS was $0.26, growth of 1.6% YoY



"Q2 witnessed another quarter of all-round growth in industry segments and geographies which is a testimony to our strong credentials and client relevance", said Pravin Rao, COO. "Large deal wins were $2.8 bn. We are especially pleased by the reduction in attrition driven by our focus on enhanced employee value proposition."

"We saw expansion in operating margins during the quarter driven by improvement in operational parameters and cost efficiencies", said Nilanjan Roy, CFO. "We took the first step towards implementation of our new capital allocation policy by increasing interim dividend by over 14% compared to FY 19."

2. Capital Allocation

The Company completed its share buyback of ₹8,260 crore on 26th August, 2019. With this the company completed the additional capital return program of upto ₹13,000 crore announced in April 2018.

3. Client wins & Testimonials

We were selected by Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA) for a cloud-based IoT telematics product implementation along with application support and development for its SAP Platform. As the development partner for TMHNA Global Telematics Solution (GTS), an industry leading cloud-based IoT offering, Infosys is enabling remote monitoring and diagnostic capabilities including vehicle access control, system maintenance, condition sensing and location tracking.

(TMHNA) for a cloud-based IoT telematics product implementation along with application support and development for its SAP Platform. As the development partner for TMHNA Global Telematics Solution (GTS), an industry leading cloud-based IoT offering, Infosys is enabling remote monitoring and diagnostic capabilities including vehicle access control, system maintenance, condition sensing and location tracking. We were selected as a strategic partner by Movement Mortgage , a fast-growing mortgage bank in the U.S., to lead its digital transformation and accelerate growth. Infosys will support Movement Mortgage's 650 locations in 47 states to ensure the smooth transition of business models in key projects, with the aim to increase business volume and leverage the company's fintech services to develop mortgage industry specific solutions for Infosys customers.

, a fast-growing mortgage bank in the U.S., to lead its digital transformation and accelerate growth. Infosys will support Movement Mortgage's 650 locations in 47 states to ensure the smooth transition of business models in key projects, with the aim to increase business volume and leverage the company's fintech services to develop mortgage industry specific solutions for Infosys customers. In collaboration with Microsoft, we announced a long-term strategic partnership with JG Summit Holdings, Inc. , one of the largest and most diversified conglomerates, headquartered in Manila, Philippines . As a technology services partner, Infosys is helping formulate and execute the digital transformation strategy for JG Summit, based on Microsoft Azure, an open, hyper-scale, enterprise-grade cloud platform, along with SAP S/4 HANA. The collaboration will offer JG Summit seamless implementation and migration to Microsoft Azure cloud platform, to develop an agile and robust digital infrastructure for its business processes.

, one of the largest and most diversified conglomerates, headquartered in . As a technology services partner, Infosys is helping formulate and execute the digital transformation strategy for JG Summit, based on Microsoft Azure, an open, hyper-scale, enterprise-grade cloud platform, along with SAP S/4 HANA. The collaboration will offer JG Summit seamless implementation and migration to Microsoft Azure cloud platform, to develop an agile and robust digital infrastructure for its business processes. EdgeVerve Systems, a subsidiary of Infosys, was selected by Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait to steer its automation journey using AssistEdge Robotic Process Automation (RPA). We are working the bank in their process automation journey, driving cost efficiencies and streamlining its operations.

to steer its automation journey using AssistEdge Robotic Process Automation (RPA). We are working the bank in their process automation journey, driving cost efficiencies and streamlining its operations. We have partnered with one of the largest utility companies to transform its IT Service Management. The program, leveraging ServiceNow, is helping our client significantly improve end-user experience, enhance employee productivity and deliver business agility. Infosys will also deliver a comprehensive solution for organization change management and user training as a part of this program.

4. Recognitions

Ranked 3 in the Forbes list of The World's Best Regarded Companies for 2019

Won the United Nations Global Climate Action Award in the 'Climate Neutral Now' category

Recognized as a leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communications Service Providers, Worldwide

Recognized as a leader in Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019 by Everest Group

Recognized as a leader in the DevOps Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019 by Everest Group

Recognized as a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Automation Services 2019 Vendor Assessment

Recognized in HFS Top 10: Digital Front Office: CX Design, Sales, And Marketing

Recognized in HFS Top 10: Banking and Financial Services (BFS) Sector Service Providers

Recognized in HFS Top 10: Cloud Migration and Management Services 2019

Recognized as a Leader in NelsonHall's Smart IT Services in Utilities

Recognized in HFS SAP SuccessFactors Services Top 10 Report

Recognized as 2019 Working Mother & AVTAR Best 100 Companies for Women in India and '2019 Champion of Inclusion' in the Most Inclusive Companies in India Index

and '2019 Champion of Inclusion' in the Most Inclusive Companies in Index Won the 2019 Oracle Excellence Award for Global Partner of the Year in CX – Sales Cloud

Won the Oracle Excellence Award for NA partner of the Year for Emerging Technologies

Recognized as the 2019 Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year by Microsoft

Recognized as the Microsoft US Service Partner ACR Winner for the FY20 Microsoft One Commercial Partner Winners Circle program

Infosys Limited and subsidiaries Audited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet as at (Dollars in millions except equity share data)

September 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 2,324 2,829 Current investments 496 958 Trade receivables 2,265 2,144 Unbilled revenue 1,026 777 Prepayments and other current assets 761 827 Income tax assets 5 61 Derivative financial instruments 15 48 Total current assets 6,892 7,644 Non-current assets



Property, plant and equipment 1,878 1,931 Right-of-use assets(B3) 552 - Goodwill 576 512 Intangible assets 191 100 Non-current investments 556 670 Deferred income tax assets 192 199 Income tax assets 904 914 Other non-current assets 280 282 Total non-current assets 5,129 4,608 Total assets 12,021 12,252 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current liabilities



Trade payables 301 239 Lease liabilities(B3) 73 - Derivative financial instruments 5 2 Current income tax liabilities 216 227 Client deposits 2 4 Unearned revenue 382 406 Employee benefit obligations 258 234 Provisions 86 83 Other current liabilities 1,388 1,498 Total current liabilities 2,711 2,693 Non-current liabilities



Lease liabilities(B3) 503 - Deferred income tax liabilities 99 98 Employee benefit obligations 6 6 Other non-current liabilities 113 55 Total liabilities 3,432 2,852 Equity Share capital- ₹5 ($0.16) par value 4,800,000,000 (4,800,000,000) equity shares

authorized, issued and outstanding 4,239,482,666 (4,335,954,462) equity shares

fully paid up, net of 18,929,512 (20,324,982) treasury shares as at September 30,

2019 (March 31, 2019) 332 339 Share premium 295 277 Retained earnings 10,510 11,248 Cash flow hedge reserve 2 3 Other reserves 460 384 Capital redemption reserve 17 10 Other components of equity (3,079) (2,870) Total equity attributable to equity holders of the company 8,537 9,391 Non-controlling interests 52 9 Total equity 8,589 9,400 Total liabilities and equity 12,021 12,252

Infosys Limited and subsidiaries Audited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the (Dollars in millions except equity share and per equity share data)

Three months

ended

September 30,

2019 Three months

ended

September 30,

2018 Six months

ended

September 30,

2019 Six months

ended

September 30,

2018 Revenues 3,210 2,921 6,340 5,753 Cost of sales 2,140 1,884 4,261 3,703 Gross profit 1,070 1,037 2,079 2,050 Operating expenses







Selling and marketing expenses 165 154 333 303 Administrative expenses 209 191 408 384 Total operating expenses 374 345 741 687 Operating profit 696 692 1,338 1,363 Other income, net 89 105 195 212 Finance cost(B3) (6) - (12) - Reduction in the fair value of Disposal Group held for

sale(A1) - - - (39) Profit before income taxes 779 797 1,521 1,536 Income tax expense 207 216 403 420 Net profit 572 581 1,118 1,116 Other comprehensive income







Items that will not be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss:







Re-measurements of the net defined benefit

liability/asset, net (3) 1 (6) 1 Equity instrument through other comprehensive

income, net 1 2 1 2

(2) 3 (5) 3 Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit

or loss:







Fair valuation of investments, net - (2) 2 (9) Fair value changes on derivatives designated as

cash flow hedge, net 2 (4) (1) (3) Foreign currency translation (224) (461) (207) (929)

(222) (467) (206) (941) Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of

tax (224) (464) (211) (938) Total comprehensive income

348 117 907 178 Profit attributable to:









Owners of the Company 569 581 1,115 1,116 Non-controlling interests 3 - 3 -

572 581 1,118 1,116 Total comprehensive income attributable to:







Owners of the Company 346 117 905 178 Non-controlling interests 2 - 2 -

348 117 907 178 Earnings per equity share







Basic ($) 0.13 0.13 0.26 0.26 Diluted ($) 0.13 0.13 0.26 0.26 Weighted average equity shares used in

computing earnings per equity share







Basic 4,249,343,678 4,347,055,177 4,275,615,916 4,346,857,296 Diluted 4,255,822,953 4,352,208,472 4,282,322,537 4,351,915,210

NOTES:

A. Notes pertaining to previous quarters / periods

1. In the six months ended September 30, 2018, the Company had recorded a reduction in the fair value amounting to $39 million in respect of its subsidiary Panaya.

B. Notes pertaining to the current quarter

1. The audited interim condensed consolidated Balance sheet and Statement of Comprehensive Income for the three months and half year ended September 30, 2019 have been taken on record at the Board meeting held on October 11, 2019.

2. A Fact Sheet providing the operating metrics of the Company can be downloaded from www.infosys.com.

3. On account of adoption of IFRS 16- Leases effective April 1, 2019.

