Infosys Compaz Strengthens Collaboration with StarHub for Next-generation Technology Solutions

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys Compaz, a joint venture between Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Temasek, today announced that it has strengthened its collaboration with Singapore-based info-communications provider, StarHub to accelerate their operations and drive technology-led innovations. Infosys Compaz will focus on transforming the company into a cloud-centric enterprise, prioritizing AI and cloud technologies, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.

Tan Kit Yong, Head of Enterprise Business Group, StarHub along with Atul Babu, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys Compaz

Infosys Compaz was chosen by StarHub for its extensive experience in digital transformation, cybersecurity, and generative AI capabilities. Infosys Compaz will also deliver generative AI solutions and workplace transformation technologies that will enable StarHub to actively pursue new market opportunities. In addition, by leveraging Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, and Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies, the collaboration will help global organizations simplify their operations, make meaningful decisions, and achieve cost efficiencies. The collaboration aims to deliver value to StarHub's clients across a wide range of services, including legacy modernisation and product implementation, AI & automation, data & analytics as well as industrialised operations. Infosys Compaz and StarHub will also co-create AI models by using telecommunications data to create offerings that address specific industry use cases and implement effective, tailored solutions.

"At StarHub, we have always prided ourselves on being at the forefront of innovation. By collaborating with iCompaz, we are expanding our horizons to offer an even wider range of offerings and technologies that are co-created to address the unique needs of our customers," said Tan Kit Yong, Head of Enterprise Business Group, StarHub. "Aligned with our DARE+ strategy, this powerful synergy will better position us as the go-to full-service supplier for businesses that need connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity, and other ICT services to accelerate their digital journeys."

Atul Babu, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys Compaz, said, "By bringing together our advanced capabilities in artificial intelligence, cloud, and digital transformation, we are fully committed to supporting StarHub's transition to a cloud-first organization. Together, we aim to create advanced solutions, by leveraging Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt, that will benefit StarHub's clients with operational and cost efficiencies."

Raja Shah, EVP & Industry Head, Global Markets, Infosys, said, "Infosys Compaz and StarHub's collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of harnessing technology to transform business landscapes. Infosys will leverage its cloud and AI suite of offerings, Infosys Cobalt and Infosys Topaz, along with its digital transformation expertise to help StarHub achieve its DARE+ goals to become a cloud-centric organization and deliver joint solutions for StarHub's customers."

StarHub is a leading homegrown Singapore company that delivers world-class communications, entertainment and digital services. With our extensive fibre and wireless infrastructure and global partnerships, we bring to people, homes and enterprises quality mobile and fixed services, a broad suite of premium content, and a diverse range of communication solutions. We develop and deliver to corporate and government clients solutions incorporating artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analytics, Internet of Things and robotics. We are committed to conducting our business in a sustainable and environmentally responsible manner. Listed on the Singapore Exchange mainboard, StarHub is a component stock of the SGX iEdge SG ESG Transparency Index, iEdge Singapore Low Carbon Index, iEdge-OCBC Singapore Low Carbon Select 50 Capped Index; as well as the FTSE4Good Index series. StarHub is ranked the world's most sustainable wireless telecommunication provider on the Corporate Knights Global 100 2024. Visit www.starhub.com for more information.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

