Infosys Collaborates with Yorkshire Building Society to Accelerate Digital Transformation

To provide Yorkshire Building Society's mortgage, commercial, and savings customers with a seamless mobile-first banking experience, simplifying financial interactions

LONDON and BENGALURU, India, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic collaboration with Yorkshire Building Society, one of the largest member-owned financial institutions in the UK, to accelerate its digital transformation. As part of the engagement, Infosys will help Yorkshire Building Society deliver a mobile-first, data enabled, and efficient banking experience for their mortgage, commercial, and savings members.

Infosys was selected for its deep financial services expertise, digital transformation capabilities, and next-gen technologies. Leveraging cloud, data, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity solutions, Infosys will help Yorkshire Building Society achieve its 2030 strategic plan. The plan aims to enhance customer and employee experiences through digitally enabled operations to build a future-ready society. Infosys will support Yorkshire Building Society to modernize their operations, improve efficiency, and support future scalability.

Patrick Connolly, Director of Change Delivery, Yorkshire Building Society, said, "This collaboration is crucial to achieving our 2030 ambitions and realising the true potential of this organisation. The choices we make now will shape our future, and we are committed to combining the convenience of digital with the warmth of human interaction. This transformation will empower our members and colleagues with the tools and services needed to deliver great customer outcomes, including major investments such as faster payments and enhanced security. It's a key part of our plan for continued growth, innovation, and efficiency, ensuring we continue to serve our members for generations to come."

Dennis Gada, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Banking & Financial Services, Infosys, said, "We are deeply committed to collaborating with Yorkshire Building Society for their transformation journey. We are bringing our full suite of next-generation technologies to help them improve customer experience for their members, with a deeper focus on end-to-end digital channels. This collaboration not only underscores our ability to provide innovative solutions but also highlights the tangible value we are bringing to help Yorkshire Building Society achieve their strategic objectives and build a resilient, future-ready organisation."

About Yorkshire Building Society

Yorkshire Building Society has assets of £65.5 billion and more than 3 million customers across the YBS Group, including Chelsea Building Society and Norwich & Peterborough Building Society, which are trading names of Yorkshire Building Society. Its subsidiary companies include Accord Mortgages Limited.

For more information on Yorkshire Building Society visit www.ybs.co.uk

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

