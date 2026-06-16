Infosys Collaborates with Valmet to Reimagine IT Operations with AI Accelerated Transformation

Leverages Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt to improve efficiency, resilience, and long-term business agility

BENGALURU, India and ESPOO, Finland, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services, today announced a strategic, long-term collaboration with Valmet, a global technology leader in serving process industries. As a part of this engagement, Infosys will modernize Valmet's core IT services and deliver end-to-end IT transformation to enhance operational efficiency and enable closer alignment between IT operations and business priorities.

Through this collaboration, Infosys will focus on leveraging its extensive industry expertise and technology capabilities to align Valmet's IT ecosystem and services with their strategic business objectives, supporting the company's Lead the Way strategy. This includes reducing operational costs, optimizing existing resources, and enabling proactive management of enterprise-wide IT operations, while strengthening a resilient, future-ready, and business aligned IT foundation.

To support this transformation, Infosys will leverage Infosys Topaz Fabric, a purpose-built, composable and open agentic services suite, to embed intelligence across IT operations. With a human-in-the-loop approach, this will ensure governance, transparency, and accuracy while driving productivity gains, faster issue resolution, and more proactive, resilient IT operations.

Infosys will also leverage Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, to establish scalable, secure, and future-ready cloud foundations for IT modernization. Together, these capabilities will enable an AI-first operating model that supports sustained operational efficiency, improved resiliency, and long-term business agility.

Arto Huuskonen, VP IT Transformation, Valmet, said, "At Valmet, our target is to build a resilient, future-ready digital foundation that supports the execution of our Lead the Way strategy. As we modernize our IT landscape, we are focused on improving operational efficiency and strengthening governance. Infosys brings strong capabilities across AI, cloud, and managed services, supported by a structured and responsible approach to AI adoption. This collaboration with Infosys will help us accelerate our transformation journey and create a scalable IT operation model that supports our evolving business needs."

Jasmeet Singh, EVP and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, enterprises must embrace AI-first, business-aligned, and future-ready ecosystems to unlock value at scale. Our collaboration with Valmet exemplifies Infosys' commitment to driving transformative outcomes by leveraging the power of Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt. Together, we aim to accelerate innovation, enhance operational agility, and create sustained, scalable impact that aligns with Valmet's long-term strategic vision."

About Valmet

Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 18,500 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

About Infosys

Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) is a global leader in AI first business consulting and technology services. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. As navigators of enterprise transformation, we enable businesses in 63 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we accelerate business transformation through our AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is recognised as the fastest growing IT services brand globally, committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for our clients where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, help them navigate their next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.