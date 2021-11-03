Infosys Collaborates with Shell to Market Shell Inventory Optimizer Solution

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, has today announced its strategic collaboration with Shell Global Solutions International B.V. (Shell), as the commercialization partner of the "Shell Inventory Optimizer" solution.

Through this collaboration, Shell and Infosys will launch "Shell Inventory Optimizer" as the first product offered to its energy customers. The solution leverages artificial intelligence that enables companies to optimize warehouse inventory levels based on historical consumption. By improving demand planning, this innovative solution reduces the time and labor required to complete maintenance operations and brings down the cost of operation.

This collaboration will further strengthen the long-standing relationship that has existed between the two companies since 2000s.

"The Shell Inventory Optimizer was one of our earliest global digital products and has delivered millions of dollars in benefits for Shell, helping us to safeguard operations through inventory rightsizing," said Dan Jeavons, Vice President Computational Science and Digital Innovation at Shell. "We are delighted to bring this innovation to market together with Infosys. The collaboration enables us to accelerate the development of this product and develop new and innovative features."

"We are delighted to partner with Shell on their digital transformation and commercialization journey, particularly in the asset management space," said Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP and Segment Head - services, utilities, resources, energy at Infosys. "The Shell Inventory Optimizer product will not only enable our clients to leverage emerging technologies in order to get deeper insights on their assets, but will also help them progress on their journey to become carbon neutral by bringing in operational efficiency by reducing wastage of raw materials. We are excited to bring Shell Inventory Optimizer solution to market and look forward to maturing our strategic collaboration with Shell."

