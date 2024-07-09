Infosys Collaborates with Sector Alarm to Fuel Growth through Cloud-based Microsoft Dynamics ERP

Leading European security provider to leverage Infosys Cobalt to modernize core systems across eight countries

BENGALURU, India, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic five-year collaboration with Sector Alarm, one of Europe's leading providers in security, who are partially owned by global investment firm KKR, to transform their core enterprise business systems on the cloud. Through this collaboration, Infosys will work closely with Sector Alarm to migrate their disparate, on-premises Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform onto Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations (F&O), helping them modernize their financial and business operating models. Capitalizing on Infosys' digital transformation capabilities, the Microsoft platform will enable Sector Alarm to streamline finances, gain business insights, and help seamlessly integrate with their existing CRM platform.

Infosys was chosen by Sector Alarm for its proven track record in the Nordics region, experience with PE customers, deep domain expertise in cloud-powered ERP transformation, and next-gen Application Management Services (AMS). By leveraging the power of Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, the Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O will also help Sector Alarm to streamline business processes, enable higher customer retention and acquisition, improve customer experience, protect employee experience, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership of new systems. The Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O implementation will take place in a phased manner across eight European countries, including Norway, Sweden, Finland, Italy, and France.

Lorenzo Bianchi, Chief Digital Transformation Officer, Sector Alarm, said, "At Sector Alarm, we are committed to continuous growth and to providing exceptional security solutions to our customers. Partnering with Infosys on implementing cloud-based ERP solutions, coupled with their strong collaboration with Microsoft, is a strategic step towards achieving this goal. Infosys' expertise will give us the scalability and operational efficiency needed to seamlessly scale our business and reach new heights."

Jasmeet Singh, EVP and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "This collaboration with Sector Alarm is a testament to Infosys' expertise in driving digital transformation for high-growth organizations. By leveraging cloud-based ERP and CRM solutions and our long-term partnership with Microsoft, we are looking forward to empowering Sector Alarm with a robust IT platform to achieve their ambitious growth. With this key win, we are well poised to establish ourselves as a trusted partner in the European security systems market."

