Infosys Collaborates with Musgrave to Drive Cognitive First IT Transformation

Leveraging Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt to help automate Musgrave's IT operations in Ireland and across Europe

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has signed a seven-year strategic collaboration with Musgrave, Ireland's leading food retail, wholesale and foodservice company. As part of this collaboration, Infosys will help automate Musgrave's IT operations by leveraging its industry leading AI and Cloud offerings, Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies, and Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey.

These offerings from Infosys will enable Musgrave in transforming its IT operations, build technical expertise, and help Musgrave accelerate towards its goals of enhancing the experiences of its customers and retail partners.

Through its Cognitive First framework, Infosys will aim to enable digital experiences and boost operational efficiencies by integrating artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), knowledge management, and cognitive automation capabilities to amplify enterprise intelligence across the value chain for Musgrave.

Stephen Mckenna, Chief Technology Officer, Musgrave, said, "I am delighted by our recently announced collaboration with Infosys, which will enable us to leverage Infosys' expertise and resources to deliver innovative solutions to all our customers and retail partners. Musgrave has always been committed to providing our customers with the best possible service, and this collaboration is a testament to that commitment. We are confident that this collaboration will result in new and exciting products and services that will benefit all our customers."

Karmesh Vaswani, EVP & Global Head Retail, Consumer Goods & Logistics, Infosys, said, "We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with Musgrave. Through our strategic collaboration, we aim to enable Musgrave in transforming its IT operations, help enhance user experiences, and accelerate strategic initiatives. Our technological solutions enable Musgrave's digital transformation agenda for the future. This collaboration will further strengthen our presence and propel our growth in Ireland."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, our ability to attract and retain personnel, our transition to hybrid work model, economic uncertainties, technological innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/4364085/Infosys_Logo.jpg