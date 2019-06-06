Infosys Collaborates With Microsoft to Accelerate Digital Transformation and Innovation in Smart Buildings & Spaces

REDMOND, Washington and BENGALURU, India, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft to deliver smart buildings and spaces (SB&S) solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction, facilities management and real estate development markets. Leveraging the latest digital technologies, the solutions aim to improve the entire lifecycle of building construction and operations, and the user experiences of those that manage and work in buildings.

The collaboration will benefit from Microsoft Azure services, and sensor enabled devices along with Infosys' global network of innovation hubs, experience design and expertise in building connected ecosystems to develop SB&S solutions that will improve energy efficiencies, optimize space utilization, enable higher people productivity and deliver differentiated user experiences. Built on Azure, IoT and intelligent cloud and edge technologies, the solutions will include building system monitoring, analysis and predictive maintenance, building occupancy and space utilization analytics, as well as enhanced owner, operator, and tenant experiences.

The first solution from this strategic collaboration, uses a rich set of Microsoft technologies supporting Infosys' proprietary SCALE (Sustainable-Connected-Affordable-Livable-Experiential) framework for smart buildings. This solution for Smart Building Management enables building automation, monitoring and control of operational assets to drive efficiencies across building energy, water, lighting and acoustical systems by using an integrated command center that optimizes these resources though predictive analytics. The solution augments human intelligence with AI to dramatically reduce costs and help accelerate the design of digital workspaces that respond to human activity and significantly improve comfort and productivity while transforming living and working spaces to sustainable, purpose driven, environments.

As part of this announcement Infosys and Microsoft will open an Innovation Lab in Redmond that will focus on developing and co-creating new solutions for SB&S that cross industries. This Lab will be an extension of the Infosys Smart Workplace Hub in Indianapolis and will focus on each company's cross-industry experiences in emerging technologies to incubate ideas, co-create physical assets and prototypes, establish frameworks and guidelines for the domain, and the development of a partner ecosystem for SB&S solutions.

Corey Glickman, Vice President & Head - Strategic Design Consulting, Infosys, said, "Physical spaces and buildings are the latest in adopting Digital Transformation. We are excited to have Microsoft as a partner in creating market leading solutions in real-estate management and services built on Microsoft technologies. Together, we will accelerate sustainable solutions that release immediate operational efficiencies for our customers, innovate on the edge to fuse mature and emerging technologies to incubate space changing offerings that we can then begin to deploy at scale."

Rimes Mortimer, GM, Applied Innovation, Microsoft, said, "We are energized by this new collaboration with Infosys. It combines the incredible work we have done on energy smart buildings, space optimization and planning and workplace analytics with the strength and reach of Infosys' expertise in solution design and systems integration to unlock new accelerated business value for our joint customers. Physical spaces and cities are critical to almost every company's operations and our digital innovation will accelerate the transformation of these spaces with end-to-end solutions, new operating models, all powered by high-quality delivery, speed and scale that Infosys is known for."

About Infosys Ltd.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit http://www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements mentioned in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, data privacy breaches or cyber security incidents, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Infosys