Infosys Collaborates with Melbourne Archdiocese Catholic Schools to drive Network-Wide Digital Transformation

Empowering one of Australia's largest education networks with SAP S/4HANA to improve efficiency, enhance user experience, and streamline data management

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in digital services and consulting, has announced a collaboration with Melbourne Archdiocese Catholic Schools (MACS) to drive an ambitious digital transformation initiative. This engagement showcases Infosys' strong capabilities in implementing managed services in the education sector.

From Left to right: Peter Moore, Head of Partner Ecosystem, SAP Asia Pacific; Raja Shah, EVP and Industry Head, Global Markets, Infosys; Dr Edward Simons, Executive Director, Melbourne Archdiocese Catholic Schools; Vicki Russell, Chief Technology and Transformation Officer for Melbourne Archdiocese Catholic Schools.

As part of the initiative, Infosys will deploy a suite of enterprise platforms, including SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP SuccessFactors, and other advanced solutions like identity and access management and master data management. These integrations aim to move MACS' core ERP systems to the cloud and streamline its operations across its network of about 300 schools, enhancing efficiency, user experience, and scalability for future innovations.

The program offers a unified digital workspace with personalized, role-based access, enabling enhanced collaboration through team-based communities and streamlined communication. It improves master data management for accurate, real-time access and provides scalable infrastructure to support future generative AI applications aligned with MACS' strategic vision.

This collaboration sets a new standard for large-scale, AI-driven ERP modernization in education. By managing end-to-end digital services, Infosys enables MACS to prioritize educational outcomes while ensuring operational excellence and future-ready platform capabilities.

Dr Edward Simons, Executive Director, Melbourne Archdiocese Catholic Schools, said, "Good education runs on more than just passion; it runs on systems that work effectively. Getting digital system foundations right is complex detailed work, and it requires deep, specialist expertise. That is why we have collaborated with Infosys. We chose them for their proven track record in tackling these complex challenges, and we're confident that together, we can build a foundation that lets our teachers spend less time navigating systems and more time with their students."

Vicki Russell, Chief Technology and Transformation Officer for Melbourne Archdiocese Catholic Schools, said, "Collaborating with Infosys allows us to modernize our systems and align our operations to better support school communities. With a future-focused platform in place, we will be well-positioned to foster innovation, enhance collaboration, and deliver quality education at scale."

Peter Moore, Head of Partner Ecosystem, SAP Asia Pacific, said, "With over 18,000 staff supporting 120,000 students across nearly 300 schools, MACS is a large and complex organization. By working with Infosys and using SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP SuccessFactors, MACS will be able to simplify and modernize the way it runs – from streamlining admin and day-to-day operations, to improving how it manages and supports its teaching staff and other employees. This collaboration also sets MACS up to make the most of AI in the future, and use data more effectively to enhance the experience for both students and staff."

Raja Shah, EVP and Industry Head, Global Markets, Infosys, said, "This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Infosys in Australia. Melbourne Archdiocese Catholic Schools is setting a bold vision for digital transformation in education, and we are proud to bring our expertise and managed services capabilities to help realize it. With SAP, we are also enabling a cloud-based, AI-capable platform that empowers educators and administrators alike."

About Melbourne Archdiocese Catholic Schools

Melbourne Archdiocese Catholic Schools (MACS) is the largest non-government education system in Australia. It operates almost 300 Catholic primary and secondary schools. Its 18,000 staff educate almost 120,00 students, helping them discover futures filled with purpose, for lives that make an impact.

