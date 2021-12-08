Infosys BPM to Create 250 Jobs in Ireland, With a New State-of-the-Art Delivery Center in Waterford

WATERFORD, Ireland, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys (NYSE: INFY), today announced that it is expanding its presence in Ireland, creating 250 jobs locally with the development of a new delivery center in Waterford.

Infosys BPM started its Ireland operations in Dublin in 2014, delivering exceptional service offerings across telecommunications, manufacturing, social media, healthcare, edtech, and fintech sectors. The company has since then, further expanded in Ireland through its offices in Waterford, Wexford, Clonmel, and Craigavon.

The new center in Waterford will provide voice support, customer service and technical support operations for large global enterprises. The new roles will cover several functions across various job levels, spanning a multitude of skills from customer and technical support roles to subject-matter-experts in the areas of finance, HR, planning, and capacity management.

The employees will be working at the cutting edge of innovation in the digital space, consistently providing anytime-anywhere experiences to empower some of the world's largest organizations in navigating their digital transformation journeys. In line with the company's mission to develop the workforce through continuous learning, Infosys will provide critical training and growth opportunities to nurture the next generation of digital talent.

The 250 new roles in Ireland will build on Infosys' recently announced 1,000 jobs in the UK, reinforcing the company's commitment to supporting post-pandemic economic growth in the region.

Leo Varadkar TD, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Ireland, said: "Congratulations to the entire Infosys BPM team, on this impressive expansion which will result in the creation of 250 new jobs in Waterford. This is a great boost for the South East and demonstrates the attractiveness of Ireland as a location for investment from leading companies from around the world. Best of luck to the team, I trust you will be very happy in Waterford."

Anantha Radhakrishnan, MD & CEO, Infosys BPM, said, "The launch of the new center is a testament to our continued focus on the workplace of the future, grounded in building a robust talent pool with strong digital skills. This investment in Ireland builds on our long-standing commitment to developing a highly skilled workforce in Ireland and our focus on achieving breakthrough innovation for our clients in a collaborative environment. Hiring the best of talent will not only offer a significant boost to the regional economy, but also substantially enhance growth opportunities for us. This will further enable us to deliver amplified business value for our clients with agility and a superior stakeholder experience."

Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland, said, "As one of the largest employers in the South East, this announcement by Infosys BPM for 250 new roles at its new delivery centre in Waterford is very welcome. Infosys' continued investment in their site in Waterford, as well as their other sites in Wexford and Clonmel, represents a strong endorsement of the talent available in the South East region - particularly in the IT sector. It should serve also as an example for other large international IT companies looking to expand into Europe that Ireland remains a premier location for doing so. I wish Infosys BPM the utmost success with their future operations."

About Infosys BPM

Infosys BPM Ltd., the business process management (BPM) subsidiary of Infosys Ltd. (NYSE: INFY), was established in April 2002. We offer integrated end-to-end transformative BPM services, and have journeyed through the table-stakes of effectiveness and efficiency with an ever-increasing focus on enhancing stakeholder experience and empathy. We enable clients to navigate their digital journey, operating from 35 delivery centers across 14 countries, with over 48,800 people from 120 nationalities.

Visit www.infosysbpm.com to learn how Infosys BPM can help your enterprise navigate your next. For more information contact bpm.pr@infosys.com

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

