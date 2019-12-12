Infosys Awarded the 'Excellent Partner Award' by Mazda

- Recognized for successfully transforming Mazda's global supply chain management

TOKYO and BENGALURU, India, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a world leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, has been awarded the 'Mazda Excellent Partner Award' by Mazda Digital Innovation (MDI) & IT Division, Mazda Motor Corporation.

Infosys has been working with Mazda to implement a global supply chain management solution for service part operations in after-market. This solution utilizes a risk-free approach to transform business processes like inventory planning, service parts planning, order fulfillment etc. – followed by rollout of a warehouse management solution at various Mazda part distribution centers. This supply chain transformation enables Mazda to navigate from a mainframe based legacy system to a next generation integrated platform, with real-time transactions and visibility – increasing speed and precision.

Infosys' global supply chain transformation methodology enables companies to adopt integrated business processes resulting in enhanced customer experience and business visibility. The methodology leverages analytics and supply chain process automation and results in simplification of the IT landscape.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "In a rapidly evolving automotive industry, enterprises need a robust, intelligent and transparent supply chain solution that ensures seamless operations and addresses the rising demands of consumers. Working with Mazda in this space has been an enriching experience and this award is a testament of our capabilities. We want to thank them for allowing us to build efficiencies throughout their operations and to continue positioning Mazda as a leader in the automotive industry."

Masahiko Tamura, General Manager Supply Chain Systems, MDI & IT Division Mazda said, "Infosys has been a valuable partner for us for many years now and they have consistently delivered best-in-class solutions for us. The Excellent Partner award to Infosys is well deserved. We expect Infosys, our continued partner, to provide solutions and services to enable transformation of the supply chain system in our global service part operations."

