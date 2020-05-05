Infortrend Optimizes Storage Solution for the Polish Museum

TAIPEI, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, optimized the storage solution for the Museum of the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw, which has recently been implementing a project of massive digitizing of cultural objects. In this application, Infortrend storage is deployed for storing the Museum's multimedia materials, as well as for backing up its main IT systems and production infrared systems.

The Museum encountered the problem of insufficient storage capacity for data appearing from the implemented projects of digitizing Museum collections. Since most of this data is multimedia materials, the project objective was to find storage that would provide large storage capacity for all these files as well as allow to easily expand infrastructure by several TB of free space for new materials. The second challenge was the limited rack space in the IT server room. So, the institution was in search of a storage to optimize the server room's footprint by providing a high-density solution.

Thanks to previously selected EonStor DS 3060, the capacity expansion task was quite easy to fulfil with JB 3060, Infortrend's high-density 4U 60-bay JBOD model. Currently, the Museum's infrastructure is able to provide the necessary storage space for archiving multimedia materials, backing up its main IT systems and production infrared systems.

"As an institution, we are required to archive large amounts of data related to cultural heritage. After analyzing the Storage market, our choice fell on the Infortrend solution because of the functionalities, capacity expandability offered at an affordable price, and 4U 60-bay form-factor for our limited rack space," said Tomasz Kuźma, IT Department of the Museum of the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw.

