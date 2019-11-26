Infortrend Optimizes Datacenter Footprint with High Density 4U 60-bay Storage

TAIPEI, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, introduces the 4U 60-bay unified storage system to address rapid data growth and limited datacenter space challenges. The new 4U 60-bay EonStor GS Gen2 features the most advanced performance, and its high density enclosure can accommodate up to 896 drives in one system, delivering 10PB+ massive capacity for today's data-intensive applications.

EonStor GS 3000/4000 Gen2 is the latest generation of Infortrend's high availability enterprise unified storage which integrates NAS/SAN/Cloud gateway into one system. Compared with the previous solutions, GS Gen2's NAS performance is improved by 60%, reaching up to 9,900/5,500 MB/s read/write throughput. It also supports 900K IOPS performance. Other enhancements include double memory capacity, four onboard 10GbE ports for high-speed I/O connections, and comprehensive form factors.

With the support of Intel's advanced CPU platform, and the newly-released 4U 60-bay form factor, GS Gen2 is designed to empower customers to overcome the issues of rapid data volume growth in terms of storage performance and capacity, while optimizing the datacenter space utilization.

"Infortrend releases the 4U 60-bay GS Gen2 series to prepare businesses for the enormous data management requirements. This new solution is especially future-proof for data-intensive applications, such as media & entertainment, surveillance, and HPC (high performance computing)," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning.

Key Features of 4U 60-bay EonStor GS Gen2

Supports up to 896 drives per system

Supports block, file level protocols

Integrates with Cloud storage

NAS performance enhanced by 60%

Supports Fibre ( 8/16/32 Gb/s), GbE/iSCSI (10/25 Gb/s), and SAS(12Gb/s) host connectivity

