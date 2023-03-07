Infortrend EonStor GS Unified Storage HA Service Evolves to Offer Continuous Service for Critical Workloads

TAIPEI, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, today releases an updated High Availability (HA) service to complement their EonStor GS unified storage solutions. The updated HA service supports both block- and file-level storage to fortify continuous operation capabilities, making it ideal for enterprise critical data storage systems.

EonStor GS is a unified storage system with dual redundant controllers designed for enterprises to counter against a single point of failure. Utilizing HA service with two EonStor GS storage systems at separate locations, written data are synchronized onto both storage systems. In an event where one of the systems ceases to provide service due to unforeseen circumstances, the other storage system will take over immediately, with the transfer transparent to users. This ensures continuous service and zero data loss.

The block-level HA service on EonStor GS brings great benefits to database and virtualization applications. Especially for industries such as medical, finance, telecommunication, public sector, advanced manufacturing technology can all take advantage of the active-active infrastructure to guarantee service continuity. It helps to avoid reputation damages and revenue losses caused by temporary cease of services.

The newly added file-level HA service also provides continuous service and zero data loss. It aims to accommodate modern corporate file-sharing for team collaboration with multiple user access. When a file becomes inaccessible, work will stop and it negatively affects the overall productivity. The file-level HA service can minimize the above said risks by ensuring data availability.

"Infortrend is dedicated to provide enterprises with reliable storage solutions. The newly updated HA service can dramatically maximize data availability to achieve near-zero recovery time objective (RTO) and zero recovery point objective (RPO)," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

