Infortrend Enables Easy Collaboration for Video Professionals

TAIPEI, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, recently launches the shared media storage solutions, which are designed to simplify 4k and above video workflow, including file sharing, editing and collaboration, greatly improving video production efficiency and allowing more time for video professionals to focus on content creation.

Infortrend's comprehensive shared media storage solutions meet the requirements of today's Media and Entertainment businesses of various scales. The EonStor GSe systems fulfill the need for small post production studios, while the EonStor CS scale-out storage system targets at larger-scale studios with more than 10 workstations.

With the shared media storage solution, multiple video professionals can access shared files over a network, and edit files simultaneously. To empower video professionals to focus on the projects without the hassles of handling technical issues, Infortrend's shared media storage system integrates with industry-leading non-linear editing (NLE) software, including DaVinci Resolve and Adobe Premiere to achieve collaborative editing.

To further simplify the deployment, Infortrend's shared media storage comes with EonView, a smart client utility for Windows and macOS workstations, that helps the video teams to connect the workstations with GSe/CS systems and automatically mount shared network storage as a local drive, without the assistance of IT personnel.

Key Features of the Shared Media Storage

2GB/s speed per user

NLE software integrated

Simplified deployment with smart utility

High availability with enterprise-level design

Scalable to 100 GB/s performance and 100PB capacity

