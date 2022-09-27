Infortrend Boosts 4K/8K Video Post-Production with EonStor GS 100GbE All-flash U.2 Storage Solution

TAIPEI, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider has released their new EonStor GS U.2 all-flash unified storage supporting 100GbE network protocols. The new storage solutions offer extremely high performance and aim to expedite 8K/ 4K video post-production processes.

With 4K ultra-HD becoming the norm, the shift to 8K is just around the corner. Offering significantly increased image details that result in an exponential increase in file size, and depending on the codec format, a raw footage in 8K is approximately three times the file size of the same footage in 4K. The massive 8K files also present other challenges, especially the need for high throughput and low latency storage solutions during post production collaborative multi-user access.

Designed for 4K/8K video post-production, the Infortrend EonStor GS 3024UT and 4024U features 100GbE interfaces with RDMA, high bandwidth PCIe Gen 4 slots and supports U.2 NVMe SSD, delivering up to 24GB/s read in block level and 18GB/s read in file level.

With the performance boost, studios can leverage the new solutions to improve workflow efficiency in 4K/8K post-productions. For example, the single controller GS 4024U can support 48 layers of 4K video playback. Such is the case with a US video post-production company for streaming platforms. They designated 100GbE storage solutions for 4K multimedia post-production and assigned 1.6GB/s bandwidth to ten workstations. The aim is to create a 100GbE infrastructure that can merge with existing 100GbE servers seamlessly to offer high throughput, low latency, and neutralize client/ server performance discrepancies.

"Infortrend 100GbE storage solutions with RDMA technology not only bring added efficiencies to 4K editing, but its effectiveness for 8K post-production is remarkable as well," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

