Information from Mycronic's Nomination Committee

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee of Mycronic AB (publ) proposes ahead of the Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2022, the re-election of Patrik Tigerschiöld, Arun Bansal, Anna Belfrage, Katarina Bonde, Staffan Dahlström and Robert Larsson and the election of Bo Risberg to the company's Board. The Nomination Committee furthermore proposes the re-election of Patrik Tigerschiöld as Chairman of the Board.

Bo Risberg has long and extensive industrial experience, including 14 years at Hilti Corporation, of which 6 years as COO and 7 years as CEO. Furthermore, Bo has 14 years' experience from various roles within ABB. Since 2013, Bo Risberg is inter alia industrial advisor to EQT AB and Board member. Today he is Chairman of Dellner Couplers AB, Ellab A/S in Denmark and Board member of Stäubli International AG in Switzerland.

Mycronic's Nomination Committee comprises Henrik Blomquist, appointed by Bure Equity AB, Thomas Ehlin, appointed by The Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, Patrik Jönsson, appointed by SEB Fonder and Patrik Tigerschiöld, Chairman of the Board. The Nomination Committee has been appointed in accordance with the instruction adopted at the Annual General Meeting in Mycronic AB on May 5, 2021 and represented 46.9 percent of votes and shares as of 31 August, 2021.

The Nomination Committee's other proposals will be announced in the notice to the Annual General Meeting.

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

