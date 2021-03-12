Informa Markets: RESET 2021 by PETRONAS

Hosted by PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of PETRONAS and organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers Kuala Lumpur (SPE KL) in collaboration with the Malaysian Oil & Gas Services Council (MOGSC) and Informa Markets, RESET brings together industry technology leaders and visionaries including PETRONAS , PERTAMINA , SERBA DINAMIK , TM ONE , EXXONMOBIL , BUMI ARMADA and more.

RESET is centered on the knowledge, capabilities, and strengths of participating industry leaders along with a spectrum of multi-disciplinary technical knowledge shared during the event. Interesting topics to be discussed in this four-day event list from 'Resetting the Upstream Operating Model in Malaysia'; 'Industry Dialogue: Effort in Addressing Industry Pain Points', Thriving in Lower for Longer Era and many others.

Speakers, amongst others, are Mr Adif Zulkifli, Executive Vice President & CEO, Upstream,

Mr. Bacho Pilong, Vice President Malaysia Asset & CEO, PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd PETRONAS, Mr. John Anis, President Director, PERTAMINA Internasional EP, Mr. Mohd Yazid Ja'afar, President/Chief Executive Officer Malaysia Petroleum Resources Corporation (MPRC), Dato' Dr. Ir. Ts. Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah, GMD/CEO, Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad.

This inaugural event by PETRONAS also features 'RESET Talk Series' that focuses on unique individual topics. Kicking off with 'Technology and Innovation – Digitalisation' that is then broken down into concurrent sessions on Predictive Maintenance & Process Optimization, Cloud Computing & Big Data (Digital Oilfield) and finally, Prototype Technologies. This format is reflected in throughout the event for all RESET Talk sessions.

Delegate registration is now open. Industry professionals who are interested, please secure the admission pass at https://www.konferencex.com/registration/reset/online_registration.php

For Marketplace and Sponsorship Opportunities on RESET 2021, please visit

www.reset-upstream.com, email reset-my@informa.com or call +6 03 9771 2688.

Organizers look forward to welcoming all oil and gas industry professionals in April 2021.

Announcing the Speaker Lineup for RESET 2021



Notes to Editor

The inaugural four-day conference is hosted by PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of PETRONAS and organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) KL Section in collaboration with the Malaysian Oil & Gas Services Council (MOGSC) and Informa Markets with the aim to enrich the innovation technology gathering efforts and knowledge transfer between industries where implementations and best practices are showcased in order to stay ahead of the curve in facing the volatility of energy price.

About PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd

PCSB, a wholly owned subsidiary of PETRONAS, is a leading exploration and production ("E&P") company taking on increasingly challenging projects to bring new oil and gas supplies to the market.

PCSB was incorporated in Malaysia under the Companies Act, 1965 on 11 May 1978 and has its registered office at Tower 1, PETRONAS Twin Towers, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The principal activities of PCSB are the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1454386/RESET.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1454387/RESET_2021_1.jpg

SOURCE Informa Markets