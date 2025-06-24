Informa Markets Announces Landmark Move: ProPak Asia 2026 to Relocate to IMPACT Muang Thong Thani

Expands by 30% to Over 70,000 sqm, Aiming for Global Status by 2028 in the Processing and Packaging Industry Supported by Leading International Industry Partners

BANGKOK, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Sanchai Noombunnam, Country General Manager of Informa Markets Thailand, highlighted Thailand's growing role and opportunities in the global food and beverage industry. According to Credence Research, a global market research and consulting firm, the value of the global food and beverage market is projected to grow from USD 6.2 trillion in 2024 to nearly USD 9.8 trillion by 2032. Key driving forces include shifting consumer behaviors, increasing demand for convenience and ready-to-eat foods, and a rising focus on health. At a regional level, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, particularly in China, India, Thailand, and Vietnam. These changing consumption trends and advancements in food and beverage manufacturing continue to generate new products.

From the left: Mr. Ali Badarneh, United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Austria, Mrs. Luciana Pellegrino President of World Packaging Organization (WPO), Mr. Sanchai Noombunnam, Country General Manager of Informa Markets Thailand, and Dr. Joseph Ross S. Jocson, President of the Asian Packaging Federation (APF)

This year's ProPak Asia 2025 attracted over 2,000 exhibiting brands from 42 countries and welcomed more than 72,000 visitors globally, utilizing 55,000 square meters of exhibition space and generating over THB 5.5 billion in trade value. The event's repeated success and growing demand from both returning and new exhibitors have exceeded the capacity of the current venue.

Therefore, ProPak Asia 2026 will relocate to the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center in Muang Thong Thani, a venue offering larger and more suitable facilities for future growth. The new venue provides enhanced accessibility via skytrain, private vehicles, and public transportation, and is conveniently located near airports and key industrial zones such as Chonburi, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram. This move aligns with ProPak Asia's vision to elevate itself into a global hub for the manufacturing, processing, and packaging industries.

ProPak Asia 2026 marks a bold step into a new era of boundless growth, with the goal of becoming the premier processing and packaging exhibition in Asia-Pacific by 2027 and a World-Class event by 2028. Already, 95% of the space for ProPak Asia 2026 was pre-booked during ProPak Asia 2025, reaffirming industry confidence. The event will continue to showcase the latest technologies and innovations, connecting exhibitors, businesses, agencies, and attendees through ProPak Connect—a digital hub integrating global ProPak events, fostering collaboration across every dimension of the industry ecosystem.

Mrs. Luciana Pellegrino President of World Packaging Organization (WPO), acknowledged the continued growth of the packaging industry, which aligns with sectors such as food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and e-commerce. The industry is expected to expand from USD 1.28 trillion in 2025 to USD 1.69 trillion by 2034. A major trend is the focus on sustainable and eco-friendly packaging, reflecting WPO's mission to promote science, technology, sustainability, and innovation in packaging. WPO recognizes ProPak Asia as a key partner and fully supports its transformation in 2026 as a stepping stone to becoming a truly global event.

Dr. Joseph Ross S. Jocson, President of the Asian Packaging Federation (APF), emphasized the significance of the packaging sector in Asia-Pacific. The market is expected to reach USD 190.55 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 4.98% from 2025 to 2033. The region, a global manufacturing hub especially in food and beverage, benefits from its large consumer base. Key trends to watch include smart packaging, the use of more sustainable materials, growth in premium and personalized packaging, and circular economy-driven design. APF has been a long-standing partner of ProPak Asia and is committed to supporting its ongoing development to benefit producers and stakeholders across the region.

Mr. Ali Badarneh, Chief Food Security and Food Systems Unit, Agri-Business and Infrastructure Development Department, United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Austria, stated that UNIDO, as a UN specialized agency promoting inclusive and sustainable industrial development, is proud to be a long-term strategic partner of Informa Markets and ProPak Asia. He affirmed UNIDO's strong support for ProPak Asia 2026 and beyond, aiming to drive innovation in manufacturing, processing, and packaging technologies. UNIDO also seeks to facilitate knowledge exchange among industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to build resilient food systems and address urgent global challenges such as hunger, food loss and waste, and climate change. The organization believes this collaboration will help realize a more sustainable and inclusive future for food and packaging systems worldwide.

ProPak Asia 2026 is scheduled to take place from 10–13 June 2026 at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center, Muang Thong Thani. For more information, please visit: www.propakasia.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717469/PR_Newswire.jpg