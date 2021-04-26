Informa Financial Intelligence to combine FBX business with Novantas, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Financial Intelligence, a leading provider of solutions for financial services professionals, today announced that their FBX business will be combined with Novantas, Inc, a preeminent fintech provider of advanced decision support systems and data to the banking industry.

With their unified offerings and solutions, this combination will create a leading data intelligence business serving the retail and commercial banking market across lending, deposits, and digital banking solutions.

The development has been agreed between Informa, Novantas,Inc and Inflexion, a mid-market private equity firm. The combination is subject to customary US regulatory approval and the finalization of additional terms and documentation and is expected to complete by the end of the first half of 2021.

FBX launched in September 2020 as a single brand, combining Informa Financial Intelligence's Informa Research Services, ICON Advisory Group, Mapa Research, BankTrends and eBenchmarkers businesses. It provides quantitative and qualitative competitive intelligence that supports the performance of retail banks' portfolios.

Novantas delivers advanced decision support systems and actionable intelligence on customer behaviors and competitive position to the world's leading banks, providing predictive scoring, cross-bank data comparisons, advanced analytics, and behavioral analysis. Their solutions allow banks to improve customer acquisition and customer relationship value, optimize rate and branch networks, and accelerate digital transformation across the retail and commercial banking sector.

"We're excited at the prospect of bringing our competitive intelligence business FBX together with Novantas," said Craig Woodward, President of Informa Financial Intelligence. "Financial institutions are facing increasing competitive pressures, narrowing margins and the accelerated transformation from physical to digital banking. FBX and Novantas are very complementary, and the combination will give us a broader suite of analytical tools, data sets and deeper market expertise, allowing us to better help our customers make profitable decisions, faster, in a changing and demanding market."

The majority owner of the combined business will be Informa, with Novantas and Inflexion investing alongside Informa to retain significant minority stakes.

About Financial Benchmarking & Omnichannel Experience (FBX)

Financial Benchmarking & Omnichannel Experience (FBX), a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), provides bank peer benchmarking services, banking workflow solutions and omnichannel banking experience research services to retail banks worldwide. FBX, part of Informa Financial Intelligence, brings together competitive performance data and customer journey research to provide a comprehensive assessment of a competitive position. Through a synchronized view, FBX provides targeted information to identify key levers for improving relative performance. For additional information, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com/fbx.

About Informa Financial Intelligence

Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa PLC, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. For more information, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com.

About Novantas, Inc.

Novantas, a leading fintech provider of advanced decision support systems and data, provides financial institutions licensed offerings such as cross-bank data, predictive scoring and advanced analytics. Serving hundreds of the world's largest banking institutions, Novantas delivers solutions that allow clients to be precise, nimble and economic as they transition their customers into a digital work. With focus on providing products that improve each bank's ability to target and acquire customers, increase customer relationship value, optimize rate pricing and volume, improve distribution network efficiency, launch new products more profitable and accelerate digital transformation, Novantas delivers actional intelligence on customers deposits and markets. For additional information, please visit www.novantas.com

About Inflexion

Inflexion is a leading mid-market private equity firm which invests in high growth, entrepreneurial businesses with ambitious management teams and works in partnership with them to accelerate growth. Inflexion's flexible approach allows it to back both majority and minority investments, typically investing £10m to £300m of equity in each deal.

With bespoke teams and dedicated capital, Inflexion's funds invest across a variety of sectors from offices in London, Manchester and Amsterdam. Inflexion helps businesses achieve the next stage of growth through M&A, international expansion, digital enhancement, talent development, commercial strategy, and access to Inflexion's global networks. It also benefits from a local presence in Bangalore, Boston, São Paulo and Shanghai dedicated to portfolio development, enabling investee companies to benefit from privileged access to these fast-growth markets.

Inflexion is one of Preqin's most consistent Top Performing Buyout Funds and is a regular recipient of industry accolades for its success in growing the businesses it backs.

Funds advised by Inflexion Private Equity Partners LLP have funds under management of c.£5.4bn.

Read more at www.inflexion.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Zach Allegretti, JConnelly

973-850-7341

zallegrettiII@jconnelly.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1282848/FBX__Informa_Financial_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Informa Financial Intelligence