Infomo Global and Canopus Networks Announce Partnership to Offer Telcos Worldwide an AI-ML Advertising Ecosystem Powered by Industry-Leading AI-Based Network Traffic Analytics

The Collaboration Will Provide Telcos Comprehensive Capabilities for Data Capture, Analysis, Deployment, Personalization, Ad Targeting, and Monetization Within a Secure, Privacy-Compliant Environment.

SINGAPORE and SYDNEY, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infomo Global (Singapore), announced today a partnership with Canopus Networks (Sydney), to jointly provide telcos all over the world an end-to-end, in-house advertising platform that is targeted and secure, with complete consumer privacy.

Left: VIJAY SIVARAMAN, CEO CANOPUS Right: ANANDA RAO, CEO INFOMO

Infomo is an ad-tech pioneer, combining telco ID and data with powerful AI-based advertising optimization tools. Infomo provides turnkey in-housing advertising solutions for telcos, ad agencies, publishers, brands, and SMEs. Canopus is the global leader in AI-based network traffic analytics technology for mobile and fixed networks, with industry-leading levels of privacy, accuracy, capacity, scalability, and affordability.

The combined Infomo and Canopus offering will provide telcos comprehensive in-house capabilities for data capture, analysis, deployment, personalization, ad targeting and monetization within a secure, privacy-compliant environment.

Ananda Rao, Managing Director, and Group CEO, Infomo said, "Our combined vision is to offer telcos blockbuster commercial solutions. Canopus is the world leader in high-capacity capture of useful network data with full privacy protections. Infomo is the pioneer in advertising tools for telcos, ad agencies, publishers, brands, and SMEs. Our platforms powered by Canopus data will be the leading advertising platform in any market in which we launch."

Raghavendra Agarwala, Group CTO, Infomo stated, "We have designed a unique in-house offering that makes the telco-driven ecosystem far more attractive to media buyers and media sellers – the foundation being telco data which is sold on an impression basis. The partnership with Canopus will enable us to offer a complete data monetization solution including data collection and analysis."

Welcoming this partnership, Prof. Vijay Sivaraman, Co-Founder and CEO, Canopus Networks said, "Telco infrastructure carries the entire digital activity of the population, making it one of the richest sources of consumer data. Canopus' data extraction platform coupled with Infomo's advertising platform will enable telcos globally to unlock the latent commercial value inherent in their infrastructure."

Himal Kumar, Co-Founder and CTO, Canopus Networks added, "Accuracy and granularity of data is the key when it comes to personalisation and segmentation for advertising businesses. Canopus is extracting the highest quality data from the network, which in partnership with Infomo provides telcos with unprecedented data monetisation opportunities."

About Infomo Global

Infomo is a global AI ad-tech pioneer, combining telco ID and data with powerful AI-based advertising optimization tools. Infomo provides turnkey in-housing solutions for telcos, ad agencies, publishers, brands, and SMEs, providing a powerful replacement for the soon-to-disappear cookie system. Infomo is headquartered in Singapore and has 100% owned subsidiaries in India, Australia and Indonesia and is entering into majority-owned joint ventures in Vietnam, Brazil, US, and UAE (for the Middle East & Africa).

https://www.infomo.com

About Canopus Networks

Canopus Networks is a provider of AI-based network traffic analytics software that gives Telecommunications Service Providers deep visibility into application usage and user experience over their fixed-line and 5G mobile networks. Founded by academic experts and backed by industry veterans, the Canopus solution is built on terabit-speed hyperscaler programmable switching technology coupled with patented AI engines trained on stochastic behavioural models. Canopus is headquartered in Sydney with offices in Melbourne, London and San Francisco.

https://canopusnetworks.com

