INFODAS SDoT Security Gateway receives EU SECRET approval enabling digitization of EU Classified Information systems

In past, IT systems with classified information were physically separated from other government networks. The European Council's security rules for protecting EU classified information (EUCI) dating back to 2013 do not make clear reference to cross domain solutions but put emphasis cryptographic products and physical movement of classified data on electronic media devices. Given the fact that cross domain solution technology was in its infancy at the time EUCI regulations were written, this is no surprise. However, the EUCI regulation may now prevent end-to-end digitization of classified domains and requirements for rapid decision making among EU institutions and EU Member States. SDoT Cross Domain Solutions enable near real time classified data sharing as well as fusion between systems and people. They combine a protocol break with in-depth inspection, transformation and monitoring of data transfers, ensuring only correct and authorized information crosses systems at different security levels. Now an IT system classified EU / OCCAR / EC SECRET can directly interact with systems classified CONFIDENTIEL UE/EU CONFIDENTIAL, RESTREINT UE/EU RESTRICTED, OCCAR CONFIDENTIAL, OCCAR RESTRICTED, EC-CONFIDENTIAL and EC-COMMITTEES. Soon, the sneaker-net will be thing of the past.

All elements of the Secure Domain Transition (SDoT) Product Family meet the highest requirements for hardware and software security at the SECRET and below interoperability level (SABI). They are developed and manufactured in Germany with full supply chain transparency. They are available as 19" appliances or deployable sizes for vehicles. Other products include the SDoT Security Gateway Express optimized for near real-time, low latency filtering of structured data such as XML or JSON. Just like the SDoT Diode for unidirectional data transfer up to 9.1 Gbit/s, both products hold a general NATO, EU and German SECRET approvals. They are complemented by the SDoT Labelling Service for NATO STANAG 4774/8 compliant data classification with XML security labels that are cryptographically bound to any data object such as MS Office documents.

For over 10 years SDoT products have been used in the toughest and mission critical environments around the world. "To maintain product approvals and increase customer value our team is constantly pushing the boundaries of the security architecture and functionality. We are looking forward to work with EU institutions and EU Member States to digitize mission critical domains and make EUCI data sharing easier", said Dr. Alexander Schellong, VP Global Business.

About INFODAS – connect more.be secure

INFODAS is an independent, family owned business founded in 1974 in Germany. The company develops innovative cross domain solutions based on security-by-design principles and provides Cybersecurity, IT and AI consulting to government, defense and commercial clients. INFODAS SDoT product family cross domain solutions (SDoT Security Gateway, SDoT Software Data Diode, SDoT Labelling Service, PATCH.works) are approved up to German, EU, NATO SECRET and are listed in the NATO information assurance catalogue. For the past 10 years SDoT products have been used in the toughest and mission critical environments around the world. They are designed and manufactured in Germany following the security-by-design principle and supply chain transparency.

