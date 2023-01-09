InfoCert Positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for eSignature Software by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading eSignature software vendors.

SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading eSignature software vendors. InfoCert, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named InfoCert as a 2022 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global eSignature software market. The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Namrata Deshmukh, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "InfoCert is a provider of end-to-end Digital Identity and eSignature solutions and assists organizations in digitizing business processes. InfoCert's GoSign Digital Trust Solution enables users to digitally create, sign, authenticate, and store agreements that previously had to be prepared and signed physically. Additionally, by using GoSign, businesses can move from a partly digital document signature process to a reliable, end-to-end digital procedure. The company has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix of the eSignature software market."

Carmine Auletta, Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer of InfoCert, comments, "The excellent positioning in the 2022 SPARK Matrix is a recognition of our efforts towards our customers, the quality of our solutions and, indirectly, the role of excellence played by Italy and the EU in regulating digital trust services. A Digital Signature is the more secure and convenient way to sign documents in terms of legal protection, but above all it is an enabler of operational efficiency for companies of all sizes. And it is also a key strategic enabler for ESG objectives: less paper, less frictional mobility and CO2, full traceability, compliance, and transparency of business processes. All of this explains the growing success of the digital signature market and the InfoCert GoSign solution."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines The electronic signature (eSignature) as a legally recognized alternative to a physical signature. An eSignature software is a tool that is used to sign documents electronically. This software ensures authenticity, integrity, and nonrepudiation to digital documents, including emails, word documents, and portable document formats (PDFs).

Electronic signatures are nowadays widely used for signing documents remotely and are often regarded as the most secure method of signing documents. In instances where the legitimacy of a signed document is disputed, a handwritten signature offers no benefit over robust electronic signatures. While using eSignature software, the signature is recorded and logged with the help of a timestamp. A complete and fully automated history of all activities is saved and linked to the document. All the data gathered is then encrypted to prevent it from being tampered with. The sender of a document could simply write the name, draw the signature, or upload a physical copy, and the receiver could instantly verify its authenticity using cryptographic procedures.

InfoCert is the largest Qualified Trust Service Provider and European leader in digital trust solutions which enable the digital transformation of all critical and high valuable business processes. With a presence in 31 countries, InfoCert is the trusted partner of over 5,000 large enterprises in the Banking & Financial Services, Pharma, Telco & Utilities, HealthCare, and Insurance sectors.

The company develops sustainable and innovative solutions for digitalization that are customised to meet the needs of the customers and that guarantee the highest standards of security and compliance, an intuitive user experience and full legal value. Thanks to this approach, InfoCert applications simplify the work of over 8 million users every day.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

