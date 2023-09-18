InfoCert positioned as Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix™ for eSignature Software by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading eSignature Software.

InfoCert, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named InfoCert as a 2023 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: eSignature Software, 2023.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™: eSignature Software, 2023 research report includes a detailed analysis of the global market regarding emerging technology and market trends. The research comprises vendors' product features and functionalities, as well as competitive differentiating factors. The research provides competitive landscape and vendor analysis to enable technology vendors to enhance their understanding of the market and implement a growth-oriented technical roadmap.

According to Saurabh Raj, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "InfoCert GoSign's document preparation capabilities offer control and advanced customization options, allowing users to tailor their documents precisely to meet specific signing requirements with several customizable elements. The platform allows users to add signature fields, enabling signatories to easily place their digital signatures in designated areas within the document."

"With its sophisticated technology offerings and comprehensive functional capabilities, InfoCert is well positioned to expand its share in the eSignature market soon," adds Saurabh Raj.

Quote by InfoCert:

Carmine Auletta, Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer of InfoCert, comments:

"We are extremely proud to be recognized for the second year in a row as one of the leaders in the electronic signature industry. This achievement confirms our commitment to excellence and innovation in providing digital trust solutions to our customers. Being the only European player among the prestigious companies of the SPARK matrix further testifies to our leadership in this field. With the recent entry of Ascertia into the group we will have the opportunity to further strengthen our position in the electronic signature market. By joining forces with Ascertia, we will be able to provide our clients with an even more complete and innovative portfolio of services, reinforcing our leadership position in the sector and consolidating the trust of our partners and clients in using the digital signature as a security tool, reliability and sustainability of business processes."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines eSignature (electronic signature) software as a legally agreed digital version of a conventional handwritten signature to a form or document. It is a process that uses computers to authenticate the signatory and certify the integrity of the document and has the same legal status as handwritten signatures on paper documents when implemented by applicable laws or regulations. eSignature solutions provide businesses with a professional and efficient way to handle document signing and approval processes by eliminating the need for manual paperwork and physical signatures, resulting in improved workflow efficiency. With a seamless and user-friendly interface, businesses can deliver a convenient signing experience for clients, enhancing customer satisfaction and fostering stronger relationships. Additionally, adopting eSignature solutions reduces the reliance on paper usage, leading to significant environmental benefits by conserving forests and reducing deforestation.

The eSignature software market is propelled by several market drivers, with the ongoing digital transformation across industries driven by the need for paperless operations and streamlined workflows being a major factor. Remote work trends and globalization have increased the demand for secure remote signing capabilities. Stricter compliance and regulatory requirements have led to the adoption of eSignature software, while cost savings, improved efficiency, and enhanced customer experiences further drive its growth. Overall, these market directions and drivers contribute to the expanding adoption of eSignature software across various industries.

The eSignature software market is an ever-evolving landscape, and businesses must keep up with the latest technological trends to remain competitive. One of the most significant trends in the eSignature software market is the integration of AI and blockchain technology. AI-powered eSignature solutions can help streamline the signature process and improve accuracy, while blockchain technology can enhance security and transparency. Another key trend in the eSignature market is the adoption of selfie and voice-enabled authentication. With the rise of smart speakers and virtual assistants, businesses are exploring the use of voice and image technology to facilitate the signing process.

About InfoCert

INFOCERT is the largest Qualified Trust Service Provider and European leader in digital trust solutions which enable the digital transformation of all critical and high valuable business processes. With a presence in 31 countries, InfoCert is the trusted partner of over 5,000 large enterprises in the Banking & Financial Services, Pharma, Telco & Utilities, HealthCare and Insurance sectors.

The company develops sustainable and innovative solutions for digitalization that are customised to meet the needs of the customers and that guarantee the highest standards of security and compliance, an intuitive user experience and full legal value. Thanks to this approach, INFOCERT applications simplify the work of over 8 million users every day.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

