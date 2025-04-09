Infoblox and Google Cloud Announce Partnership to Deliver Cloud-Native Networking and Security Solutions, Reducing Complexity for Enterprise Customers

Companies join forces to help drive innovation in both networking and security—simplifying operations while delivering more visibility, control and protection.

Infoblox Universal DDI™, the only network services solution providing best-of-breed DNS, DHCP and IPAM services, now integrates with Google's Cloud WAN, to help ensure maximum performance, simplicity and resiliency.

Google Cloud's new DNS Armor, powered by Infoblox, natively provides robust and preemptive detection of malicious activity for Google Cloud workloads.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoblox, a leader in cloud networking and security services, today announced it is collaborating with Google Cloud to simplify enterprise networking and security while helping organizations accelerate their cloud transformation journeys. Infoblox and Google Cloud are offering two new solutions to help enterprises address challenges in hybrid, multi-cloud networking and cybersecurity:

Infoblox Universal DDI™ for Google's Cloud WAN is a fully integrated solution that combines the world-class, global Google Cloud Cross-Cloud Network infrastructure with Infoblox's industry-leading DNS and DHCP capabilities to transform enterprise networking.

Google Cloud DNS Armor, powered by Infoblox, is a next-generation, native Protective DNS solution that provides robust and preemptive detection of malicious activity for Google Cloud workloads.

"The partnership with Google Cloud represents a strategic milestone in our commitment to innovation and mission to enhance cloud networking and security," said Scott Harrell, president and CEO, Infoblox. "It's a testament to the critical role that Protective DNS and DDI services play in managing and securing today's hybrid multi-cloud environments. Infoblox and Google Cloud are providing enterprises with tightly integrated, cloud-first solutions that enable secure connectivity while also reducing operational overhead. Together, our technologies are used to manage critical workloads at nearly every Fortune 100 company."

"At Google Cloud, we are committed to building a cloud infrastructure with global scale that helps simplify operations for our customers," said Muninder Singh Sambi, VP/GM, Networking, Google Cloud. "Enabling a resilient and secure network is a critical component of that vision—bridging networking and security to help ensure seamless connectivity and performance. Infoblox has long been a leader in DDI and Protective DNS innovation, making them the ideal partner to help us deliver enterprise-grade network services in the cloud. By integrating Infoblox's technology into Google Cloud, we're making it easier for organizations to modernize, connect and scale their global operations with confidence."

As businesses today face growing challenges to simplify operations, strengthen security and stay agile, they require a more streamlined, integrated approach to networking and security.

"The partnership between Infoblox and Google Cloud marks a major leap forward in enterprise networking and security," said Alfredo Rodriguez, vice president, cloud platform infrastructure, Sabre Corporation. "By uniting their expertise, they are delivering scalable, intelligent solutions that simplify branch operations, fortify defenses and enable agile, efficient cloud connectivity."

Infoblox Universal DDI for Google's Cloud WAN



The Infoblox Universal DDI integration with Google's Cloud WAN allows organizations to quickly deploy Universal DDI's NIOS-X as a Service with ease. Infoblox Universal DDI for Google's Cloud WAN provides infrastructure-free DNS and DHCP services, anywhere in the world, tightly integrated with the Google Cloud Cross-Cloud Network. The combination provides enterprises modernizing their infrastructure with enhanced performance, resiliency and scale across the globe.



These integrated services greatly simplify infrastructure deployment and management, reducing total cost of ownership while helping to ensure the efficient delivery of applications, workloads and services to branches, data centers and users worldwide. This fully integrated, centrally managed solution unifies enterprise backbones, SD-WANs and enterprise-grade critical network services. And, when combined with Infoblox security offerings, Infoblox Universal DDI can be used as a single interception point to deploy consistent security policies across an entire hybrid cloud infrastructure.



Infoblox Universal DDI for Google's Cloud WAN is available in the Google Cloud Marketplace.





DNS Armor from Google Cloud leverages Infoblox's deep expertise in protective DNS and DNS-centric threat intelligence to secure cloud workloads, delivering simplified, scalable threat detection. The solution provides enhanced and preemptive security designed to integrate seamlessly without increasing operational complexity. It allows customers to inspect DNS communications for malicious activity, such as ransomware, command and control, data exfiltration, Zero Day DNS threats, domain generation algorithms and more.



Infoblox's technology powers the DNS Armor service, and customers can activate and configure DNS threat detection directly on the Google Cloud console. Administrators can monitor DNS queries and access real-time DNS threat logs that enable early threat detection and a proactive security posture. DNS Armor can detect attacks 63 days before other solutions. The solution is easy for any Google Cloud customer to activate within the Google Cloud console.

"As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, the collaboration between Infoblox and Google Cloud delivers a game-changing approach to network security," said Bob Walker, senior domain network engineer, Lloyds Banking Group. "Google Cloud's DNS Armor, powered by Infoblox, harnesses the best of both technologies—cutting-edge DNS threat intelligence and scalable cloud architecture—to provide enterprises with robust protection against emerging threats."

"Infoblox powers Google Cloud's DNS Armor with intelligence beyond just a DNS block list—tracking activity of potential adversaries to uncover and flag every corner of their malicious network," said Chris Kissel, research vice president, security and trust, IDC. "The first challenge to cybersecurity is it's typically reactive, and DNS Armor, powered by Infoblox, provides a preemptive solution to securing cloud workloads that doesn't add additional complexity or compute."

For more information on Infoblox and Google Cloud's partnership, check out the Infoblox Universal DDI for Google's Cloud WAN launch blog and the Google Cloud DNS Armor, powered by Infoblox launch blog.

About Infoblox

Infoblox unites networking, security and cloud to form a platform for operations that's as resilient as it is agile. Trusted by 13,000+ customers, including 92 of the Fortune 100, we seamlessly integrate, secure and automate critical network services so businesses can move fast without compromise. Visit infoblox.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

