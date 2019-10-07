Infobip Enables WhatsApp Business API for Tele 2 Russia's Customer and Client Support Dialogue

MOSCOW, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infobip, a global cloud communications platform company and a leader in omnichannel customer engagement enables WhatsApp Business API for Tele 2, one of the largest mobile operators in Russia. WhatsApp with its 1.6 billion users in over 180 countries is the world's most used chat app.

With WhatsApp Business API enterprises can expand customer-oriented communications to WhatsApp. Businesses can offer personalized dialogue and communications including media content, high-resolution images, text, file and document sharing. Tele 2 Russia will utilize WhatsApp for customer service allowing subscribers to receive consultation and answers to inquiries relating to anything from tariffs to operator services. Tele 2's customer service, accessible over WhatsApp will be available initially in the Rostov-on-Don area and nationwide by the end of this year. Customer and client support is provided by Tele 2's contact center operators trained to quickly and independently solve more complex customer inquiries in an informational, friendly fashion.

Tele 2 also plans to advance its customer dialogue with the enhancement of a WhatsApp bot helping subscribers to check for example their account balance, change tariff plan, activate or deactivate service or find the nearest Tele2 office.

''Maintaining excellent customer experience is a key objective for Tele 2. This explains Tele 2's superior Net Promoter Score (NPS) and our customers' brand loyalty. Customers prefer fast, convenient, rich content dialogue where questions can be asked at any time. Launching a new customer support channel, we were guided by the principle - be where are clients already are,'' said Roman Kananykhin, Sales and Customer Service Director at Tele2. ''Chat apps are becoming increasingly popular as a communications channel, especially WhatsApp, the most used chatapp in Russia. Now our subscribers who already use WhatsApp amongst their friends and family can also get proffessional consultation and support from Tele 2 on the channel they already trust and enjoy,'' concludes Mr. Kanaykhin.

Infobip's Managing Director of Euroasia Ruslana Reznikova sees a promising expansion of WhatsApp Business API in Russia:

''We are excited to enable WhatsApp Business API for Tele 2. Tele 2 can scale their customer support answering inquiries in a fast, efficient way. It's personalized, rich content dialogue in real time interacting with their customers where they already are - over WhatsApp,'' said Ruslana Reznikova.

About Infobip

Infobip powers enterprises to deliver messages across any channel, any device, at anytime and anywhere worldwide. Infobip's technology creates seamless mobile interactions between businesses and people and simplifies the integration of almost all communication capabilities. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to include 65 offices on six continents offering in-house developed messaging platform with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 190+ countries connected to over 800 telecom networks. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, messaging apps, banks, social networks, tech companies, and aggregators.

