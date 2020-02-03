Infobip Deploys SMS Firewall With Monetization Consultancy Services for Indosat Ooredoo in Indonesia

LONDON and JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infobip, a global cloud communication platform company for businesses and a leader in telecom solutions today announced the installation and operational rollout of its award winning sGate SMS firewall with monetization consultancy services at Indosat Ooredoo in Indonesia.

The sGate SMS firewall provides mobile operators with a detailed analysis of inbound SMS messaging traffic, identifying fraudulent activities and preventing spam messages from being delivered to subscribers' devices. Simultaneously, Infobip's monetization experts are working closely with operators to monetize improperly charged messages and turn them into revenue-generating, legitimate traffic.

Infobip was selected by Indosat Ooredoo as the SMS firewall and monetization solutions provider based on Infobip's proven track record for protecting operators' networks and increasing revenue from A2P SMS traffic.

Indosat Ooredoo has a subscriber base of close to 60 million, and a vision to be Indonesia's leading digital telco, with one of its major focus areas in accelerating B2B as a new engine of growth. Indosat's goal to be the "telco you can trust" aligns with Infobip's values, promising a successful partnership.

"Carriers across the industry are working to mitigate the risks of cyberattacks and fraudulent activity so much so that management of this traffic has become a strategic business priority. Our solution combines next generation continuous business and technical support that helps fix deficiencies in messaging operations and optimizes network efficiency leading to increased revenues and better experiences for end users. We look forward to working with Indosat Ooredoo on shaping and supporting best practices in this space," said Infobip founder and CEO Silvio Kutic.

"Indosat Ooredoo is committed to deliver the best customer experience through IM3 Ooredoo and Indosat Ooredoo Business products and services. Infobip was exceptionally proactive and efficient throughout the entire process, adhering to short deadlines successfully to deploy and begin commercial operations as soon as possible. Infobip's performance has been exemplary and the partnership is promising to be mutually beneficial. Together with Infobip, Indosat Ooredoo will get to understand corporate customer behaviour, treat customers better, and ensure that they are protected using our services," said Vikram Sinha, Director & Chief Operating Officer of Indosat Ooredoo.

About Infobip

Infobip powers enterprises to deliver messages across any channel, any device, at anytime and anywhere worldwide. Infobip's technology creates seamless mobile interactions between businesses and people and simplifies the integration of almost all communication capabilities. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to include 65 offices on six continents offering in-house developed messaging platform with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 190+ countries connected to over 800 telecom networks. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, messaging apps, banks, social networks and tech companies.

Website: www.infobip.com

About Indosat Ooredoo

Indosat Ooredoo, member of Ooredoo Group, is building Indonesia's leading digital telco, enabling access and greater connectivity for everybody and every business. Indosat Ooredoo aspires to enrich the lives of Indonesians in the digital world.

The Company reported 58.8 million mobile customers as of Q3 2019 and operates 29.317 4G BTS covers more than 83.5% of population.

Website: www.indosatooredoo.com

YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCxcHb7vNkSPnXYVp9E03JHQ

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/IndosatOoredoo

Related Links

https://www.infobip.com



SOURCE Infobip