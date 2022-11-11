Influenza Diagnostics Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 1.35 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 8.65% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The prevalence of influenza is increasing globally, along with this, technological advancements creating more accurate and precise diagnostic methods are expected to assist in growing the global Influenza Diagnostics Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Influenza Diagnostics Market" By End User(Hospitals/Clinical Laboratories, Reference Laboratories), By Test Type(Traditional diagnostic tests and Molecular Diagnostic tests), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Influenza Diagnostics Market size was valued at USD 0.70 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.35 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.65% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Influenza Diagnostics Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Overview

Influenza is one of the most common forms of illness which is also identified as flu and is caused by the influenza virus. The common symptoms of influenza involve symptoms related to the upper respiratory system. It generally affects individuals with low immunity such as children and elderly patients above the age of 65 years. There are three types of Influenza virus: Type A, Type B, and Type C. Type A virus is much more active than the other two types and poses a greater threat. Influenza diagnostics are useful for end users such as hospitals/clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, and other healthcare organizations.

The prevalence of influenza has increased in recent years, which has led to increased funding for influenza research. This is the primary driver for the global influenza diagnostics market. The demand for advanced and faster diagnostic methods for influenza is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The rapidly growing geriatric population globally is another major factor for the growth of the global influenza diagnostics market, as this population is more susceptible to catching influenza infection.

Key Developments

In July 2018 , the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) which is a part of the United Sates Department of Health & Human Services has announced a partnership with Cue Health Inc. and Diassess Inc. The aim of this partnership is to develop testing kits specifically for the influenza diagnosis.

, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) which is a part of the United Sates Department of Health & Human Services has announced a partnership with Cue Health Inc. and Diassess Inc. The aim of this partnership is to develop testing kits specifically for the influenza diagnosis. In January 2021 , Mesa Biotech which is a leading developer and manufacturer of next-generation molecular diagnostic tests has been acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific for the sum of USD 450 million . This acquisition will expand Thermo Fisher Scientific's portfolio of tests as it will add Mesa's PCR-based Accula rapid point-of-care test platform for SARS-CoV-2, RSV, Influenza A and B, and Strep A to Thermo's portfolio.

, Mesa Biotech which is a leading developer and manufacturer of next-generation molecular diagnostic tests has been acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific for the sum of . This acquisition will expand Thermo Fisher Scientific's portfolio of tests as it will add Mesa's PCR-based Accula rapid point-of-care test platform for SARS-CoV-2, RSV, Influenza A and B, and Strep A to Thermo's portfolio. In May 2021 , FDA approval has been received by Becton, Dickinson, and Company which is a medical technology company for the BD Veritor Plus System. The BD Veritor Plus System will play a vital role in detecting influenza A, influenza B, and SARS-CoV-2.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Alere Inc., Diasorin S.P.A., Quidel Corporation, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Analytik Jena AG (A Subsidiary of Endress+Hauser AG),Luminex Corporation, SA Scientific, Ltd.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Influenza Diagnostics Market On the basis of End User, Test Type, and Geography.

Influenza Diagnostics Market, By End User

Hospitals/Clinical Laboratories



Reference Laboratories



Other End Users

Influenza Diagnostics Market, By Test Type

Traditional diagnostic tests



Rapid Influenza Detection Tests (RIDT)



Viral Culture



Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) Tests



Serological Assays



Molecular Diagnostic tests



RT-PCR



Nucleic Acid Sequence-Based Amplification (NASBA) Tests



Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification-Based Assays (LAMP)



Simple Amplification-Based Assays (SAMBA)



Other Molecular Diagnostic Tests

Influenza Diagnostics Market, By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research